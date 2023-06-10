The tongue-in-cheek pop-up in Palm Springs is open through June 11

The Cheez-It Stop promises a nostalgic and delightfully cheesy take on classic American roadside attractions.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel,” said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. “We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans to fuel up throughout their adventures.”

As you step into the Cheez-It Stop, prepare to be transported back in time to the golden era of roadside gift shops. Instagram-worthy aisles abound, showcasing road trip essentials and exclusive cheesy merchandise along with a wide array of beloved Cheez-It flavors.

The Cheez-It Stop is open through June 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway.