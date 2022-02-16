San Francisco’s In-Person Pride Parade Will Return After Two Years

The Civic Center Plaza celebration and parade will take place June 25-26 in San Francisco, officials announced Wednesday

After canceling its annual in-person parade for two consecutive years due to the COVID pandemic, San Francisco Pride is bringing back the anticipated event this summer, the non-profit organization announced Wednesday.

San Francisco Pride will host its 52nd Civic Center Plaza celebration from June 25-26, which features several stages that highlight the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. The parade, which draws roughly 100,000 spectators and 50,000 participants, will take place on the 26th.

This year’s theme, “Love Will Keep Us Together,” is meant to welcome back the beloved festival that bills itself as the largest annual gathering for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the country.

“We’ve heard from our communities that being back in the streets on Market Street and the Civic Center in San Francisco is incredibly important, so there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement for the event,” said Fred Lopez, San Francisco Pride’s current executive director.

Lopez added, “We are excited to continue on that tradition of bringing pride to our communities.”

The organization is still working out the details for the event, including who the performers, panelists, and grand marshals will be. But Lopez—who is stepping down from his position at the end of February to accept a job at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art—said the organization is aiming to make this year’s pride event “as close to normal as possible.” Attendees can expect to see updates regarding COVID safety protocols.

First celebrated in 1970, San Francisco Pride is now accepting registrations for exhibitors, parade marchers, and performers. The organization is also accepting votes for Community Grand Marshals through March 8.

San Francisco Pride also announced Wednesday that it would be welcoming a new interim executive director, Suzanne Ford, who will succeed Lopez. Ford will be the first transgender woman to fill the role.

“I’m so honored to have to lead this incredibly iconic organization and I’m super excited that the board chose Suzanne Ford,” Lopez said.

“The board of directors is made up of majority transgender individuals so it’s really encouraging of how the board is reflective of the communities which we serve.”

