SAG Awards Winners: Some Predictable, Some Shockers

The 28th Annual Screen Actors’ Guild Awards show took place at Santa Monica’s Barkar Hangar, marking the first major awards show of 2022

The first major awards show of 2022, a tight two hours on TBS-Turner Networks from Santa Monica’s Barkar Hangar, had no host—outside of the opening trio of Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs—but the show didn’t suffer for it. There was enough drama about who actually won.

28th Annual Screen Actors’ Guild Winners:

Film Categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA —Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die

TV Categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession — Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, Zoë Winters

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game

There were so many SAG shockers. Hollywood’s professional media prognosticators are still reeling. The two lead actors of Squid Game Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon, respectively, beat out favorites from HBO’s Succession, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, as well as The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon—solid Hollywood favorites.

Jessica Chastain, who took best actress in a motion picture for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” was number 5 – at the bottom – the bottom! – on every critics’ list of who might win. Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman were the ones supposedly battling it out for that top spot. This throws the Oscar Best Actress category into even more disarray.

Ted Lasso was predicted to take best actor, TV comedy, as was its star Jason Sudeikis. In the film category, CODA’s Troy Kotsur beating out Power of the Dog’s Kodi-Smit McPhee was a major surprise—to both those actors, as well. It leaves the best supporting actor Oscar race now in serious contention.