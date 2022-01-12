The telecast hosted by Taye Diggs will air live on TNT and TBS

Another day, another awards announcement. Tis the season, Omicron or no Omicron.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards recognizes performances only in TV and Film. The awards, which are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild, will take place on February 27. In terms of industry klout, the SAG Awards are considered the second most important awards in film and television after both The Oscars and The Emmys, respectively.

SAG Awards has a long history of being the true precursor to which actor or actress ultimately snags the coveted Oscar. Meanwhile in terms of checking off this season’s awards scorecard:

Sans any Hollywood celebrities, red carpet or fanfare, Golden Globes were given out this past weekend by announcement.

Critics’ Choice Awards are awaiting rescheduling.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, set to air live on TNT and TBS, from its usual perch at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar as usual from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. The telecast will return with host Taye Diggs and comedienne Nicole Byer as co-host.

During Wednesday morning, the SAG nominations were announced with all of Hollywood listening: Succession and Ted Lasso both earned five noms in the TV Field, while Squid Game received four noms; in the film field, The Power of the Dog with three noms and House of Gucci (also with three noms) lead the charge with the most big screen nominations.

One rather strange outcome: The Power of the Dog is nominated in every possible category (it doesn’t have a lead actress) except for the big award, Best Cast. No doubt that’s left Netflix toppers scratching their collective heads. Though their film Don’t Look Up is named there, with zero other nods. Helen Mirren was chosen as this year’s recipient of SAG’s lifetime achievement award.

In terms of studios, WarnerMedia (HBO and HBO Max) topped all with 18 noms in both film and tv. Netflix followed with 17 nods in film and tv, with Disney getting 13 including its film divisions, Hulu, Disney Plus and Disney’s streamers.

The Golden Globes awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press on January 9 honored The Power of the Dog, Succession and Ted Lasso in the top slots film drama and tv shows – but named “West Side Story” as best musical or comedy. At the SAGS, “West Side Story” received only one nomination: Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress. The SAGS do not break film into separate drama and comedy/musical categories.

As we mentioned, the SAGS have the best Oscar track record. Last year, 2021, Nomadland took the SAG for Best Cast. In 2020, Parasite repeated the pattern. The same thing happened the years before with The Shape of Water and Green Book. However, that fate will not be shared by Power of the Dog, as it missed out on the Best Cast nod.

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.