RuPaul’s DragCon LA: Your First Look At List of Stars Who Are Coming (Exclusive)

June Diane Raphael, Rachel Bloom, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, and Daniel Franzese among list of confirmed celebrities for DragCon LA 2022
Rupaul’s DragCon LA has booked its list of celebrities who are confirmed to appear at the convention in May and Los Angeles magazine has the exclusive first look at who’s coming to the party.

Actress June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), comedian Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley, LGBTQ icon Ts Madison, and actor Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls fame are all set to attend the convention. 

Rachel Bloom guest judging on season 12 (courtesy of IMBD.com)

Held at The Los Angeles Convention Center and presented by Rupaul and World of Wonder Productions, Rupaul’s DragCon, is a 3-day family-friendly celebration of drag culture, with some of the biggest names in drag in attendance. Complete with Q&A sessions, panels with Drag Race cast members, shopping, performances, photo-ops, and more, DragCon is any Drag Race fan’s dream. And after a two-year hiatus, the convention is “turning it out” this year with all the draggy bells and whistles. 

Daniel Franzese making an appearance on RPDR season 13 Snatch Game (courtesy of imbd.com)
This year’s convention will present three unique LIVE recordings of WOW Podcast Network series, including Girl Group Gossip, Homophilia, and It Do Take Nerd, featuring special guest star appearances by Rachel Bloom, June Diane Raphael, and Daniel Franzese. 
 
June Diane Raphael at the season 7 premiere of Grace and Frankie (courtesy of @junediane on Instagram)
The programming slate will also include multiple panel conversations with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (S1 & S2), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
Ts Madison on season 14 of Rupaul’s Drag Race (courtesy of @therealtsmadison on Instagram)

Ts Madison on season 14 of Rupaul's Drag Race (courtesy @therealtsmadison on Instgram)

Style Superstar Carson Kressley will host a live recording of Fashion Photo RuView, and the iconic Michelle Visage will also be making a special appearance at the convention. Attendees can watch these live discussions on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
 
Visage and Kressley pose with Rupaul on the Drag Race Main Stage (courtesy of @carsonkressley on Instagram)
The convention will take place May 13 through May 15. For more information on Rupaul’s DragCon LA, see their website.
 
