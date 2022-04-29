RuPaul’s DragCon LA: Your First Look At List of Stars Who Are Coming (Exclusive)

Rupaul’s DragCon LA has booked its list of celebrities who are confirmed to appear at the convention in May and Los Angeles magazine has the exclusive first look at who’s coming to the party.

Actress June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), comedian Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley, LGBTQ icon Ts Madison, and actor Daniel Franzese of Mean Girls fame are all set to attend the convention.

Held at The Los Angeles Convention Center and presented by Rupaul and World of Wonder Productions, Rupaul’s DragCon, is a 3-day family-friendly celebration of drag culture, with some of the biggest names in drag in attendance. Complete with Q&A sessions, panels with Drag Race cast members, shopping, performances, photo-ops, and more, DragCon is any Drag Race fan’s dream. And after a two-year hiatus, the convention is “turning it out” this year with all the draggy bells and whistles.

The programming slate will also include multiple panel conversations with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (S1 & S2), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

Ts Madison on season 14 of Rupaul's Drag Race (courtesy @therealtsmadison on Instgram)

Style Superstar Carson Kressley will host a live recording of Fashion Photo RuView, and the iconic Michelle Visage will also be making a special appearance at the convention. Attendees can watch these live discussions on a first-come, first-serve basis.