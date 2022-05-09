Rupaul’s DragCon LA: Here Are Some Local Queens to See at the Fest

Rupaul’s DragCon LA, an annual gathering of the biggest names in drag, is just days away now. Here are some L.A. queens (in no particular order) to look out for, while you’re living your DragCon fantasy, hunties!

Gottmik

A season 12 Legend, Gottmik is one of the most unique, diverse queens out there. One minute, she’s giving you Paris Hilton realness in The Snatch Game. The next, she is slaying you with a killer runway look. She’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime queens you don’t want to miss.

2. Gigi Goode

Only 24 years old, Miss Goode has quickly made a name for herself in the drag world with her daring fashion and dry sense of humor. She was in the top 3 on season 12 and dominated “Snatch Game” with her legendary performance as Maria the Robot. She is sure to turn out some sickening looks at this year’s DragCon, sporting designs made by her mother, Kristi Geggie. (May I also add I have a massive crush on her?)

3. Detox

Detox had made a name for herself in the Socal drag scene well before her time on Drag Race, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a RPDG legend. Her sass and quick wit took her far in the competition, and she continues to be a mainstay in L.A. drag culture.

4. Ongina

Ongina is a Drag Race icon. She was the first bald queen on the show, inspiring later seasons’ contestants. And she was also an activist, being the first queen to come out as HIV-positive on the fourth episode of the show in 2009. You may not see a wig on her this DragCon, but you are sure to see Ongina turning some unbelievable looks.

5. Kerri Colby

Guess who’s back in the house? Miss Kerri Colby, that’s who! She is gracing us with her presence this DragCon, and we should only be so lucky. Trans icon and Drag Race sweetheart, Kolby stole our hearts this season and mentored other trans queens on the show. But don’t be fooled by her sweetness; prepare yourself for her to serve some of the fiercest face you’ve ever seen.

6. Kornbread Jeté

In a devastating turn, we had to give Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, an early goodbye this season when she injured her ankle in the fourth episode. Luckily though, she is back on her feet and ready to serve up all her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent this DragCon (thank the drag gods).

7. Raja

Former America’s Next Top Model makeup artist and season 3 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Raja has been slaying the L.A. drag scene since 1990. And she will be competing in season 7 of All Stars starting this month. Catch her at DragCon before she hits the All Stars Main Stage!

