Lock Him Up! Rudy Giuliani’s Ex-Wife Demands $260K or Jail

Judith Giuliani says ex-hubby Rudy owes her for their Palm Beach condo, country club dues, household help and other necessities

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, known more recently as the lawyer for Donald Trump who aides say was “definitely intoxicated” when he told the then-president to call a win for himself in the wee hours after Election Day 2020, is being threatened with contempt of court because his ex-wife says he’s been holding out on her.

According to documents filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani and her lawyers claim her ex-husband is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000—although only a judge can hold one in contempt of court.

As Page Six reports, Judith Giuliani says her ex owes her as part of the terms of their divorce settlement, as stated in a sworn affidavit. And while no one likes a deadbeat ex, Judith is not exactly suing for food bills and daycare expenses.

That $262,000 includes the cost of:

The Palm Beach Condo: Judith says Giuliani owes $140,000 for their luxury condo, which she is trying to sell. According to court documents, Judith says that Giuliani is “is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold.” So far, he’s allegedly kicked in just $60,000.

The Country Club Dues: Judith says Giuliani hasn’t paid his share of the annual membership dues, leaving her to pay his half in the meantime. “I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues… in order to remain in good standing with the clubs,” she states, and she would like to be compensated.

The Help: Judith is owed $5,000 month for “help,” under the terms of the divorce—like an assistant or a housekeeper. However, she claims that since last summer, he has has only paid her inconsistently, including a $10,000 check that was returned for insufficient funds. Court documents reportedly state that Giuliani owes her $45,000 for personnel needs.

Judy says the knows he has the money, based on the fact that he owns properties in New York City and Palm Beach, and it appears that he has “significant earnings from his media-related contracts and deals.”

She wants the money now, “immediately,” and with interest, warning, “Your failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court.”

Judith Giuliani filed for divorce in April 2018, after being married for 15 years.

Giuliani may have been distracted. His recent adventures in Trump World saw his law license suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia, and he’s running into ethics charges over “false election claims” from the D.C. bar, according to Page Six. And he’s got to keep his cash fluid, given the fact that he was sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems, which furnished voting machines for the 2020 election that he claimed was rigged.

