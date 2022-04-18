Riverdale Creator Humbled by Season 7 Renewal But Knows When Show Will End

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is “grateful and humbled” to be renewed for a seventh season, but he also knows the hit series end is near.

“When we originally pitched the show, we had a very clear end point in mind. We’re not there yet, but I can see it in the distance,” Aguirre-Sacasa told LA Mag at his show’s Paleyfest red carpet. “We’ve got a group of incredible actors and as long as the show is meaningful to fans, fans are along for the ride and everyone wants to get together and make it, I’m here for it. I also feel like we’ve had an amazing run and told an incredible, eclectic smorgasbord of stories, so I’m feeling good.”

“That said, I feel like you do get a sense [of when you need to wrap up the story] and the last image I had in my mind, or the last scene that I had in my mind back when we started was impossible because our characters were nowhere near the age, but I do feel like we’re getting closer and closer to that so I think it will reveal itself,” he added.

Until that moment comes, Aguirre-Sacasa is just focused on celebrating season six and writing season seven.

“I’m feeling very proud and humbled and grateful,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It feels like we’re one of the last network shows that has many, many seasons with many, many episodes per season and when we started this, we fought so hard to sell the show, to develop the show, to get the show made, to get the show on the air. I don’t think any of us could imagine we could be at a Paleyfest celebrating a season six and already thinking about a season seven. It’s kind of mind-blowing to be honest and very humbling. It’s a constant surprise.”

Aguirre-Sacasa begun casting for Riverdale back in 2016. At the time, the majority of the main cast excluding the likes of Cole Sprouse and the parental roles, were fresh to the scene. Now they’ve each grown into their own respective stardoms, appearing in multiple blockbuster films.

“It’s been incredible and the fact that I’ve seen them all blossom as actors and become huge, huge stars, it’s a very special part of the journey,” he said. “I feel like the success of Riverdale is that we got the right group of actors who really connected with their roles and that’s the special ingredient that has made Riverdale what it is.”

“The Archie characters have endured for decades and the Archie characters will endure far beyond my lifespan, but I feel like with these shows people develop an attachment not just to the characters, but also the actors, so I’ll always be open to a reunion or reboot,” Aguirre-Sacasa concluded.

Riverdale airs on The CW.

