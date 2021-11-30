Rihanna, Hero of a New Republic

The multi-platinum, billionaire superstar has been named a national hero by her newly emancipated homeland of Barbados

With her vast collection of Grammys, AMAs, VMAs, platinum records and an estimated $1.7 billion in the bank, superstar singer and lingerie/makeup mogul Rihanna was already a champion to anyone with ears and eyes, but her native Barbados made it official Tuesday, giving her the title of “national hero.”

At midnight, the island officially fired Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, ending 55 years of her reign there—and four centuries of British rule—becoming the world’s newest republic, where Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in 1988 and raised in Bridgetown. She was previously appointed an honorary Ambassador for Culture and Youth of Barbados in 2018.

The nation’s new Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, bestowed the latest honor upon the “Diamonds” songstress in an early morning ceremony in Bridgetown before a jubilant crowd including such dignitaries as Prince Charles, Sky News reports.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero for Barbados ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” PM Mottley said. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions.”

The “Shy Ronnie” favorite and Chris Brown survivor reportedly keeps close to her roots in a $22 million beachside villa near the Sandy Lane Hotel in Saint James, but she’s still a true Angeleno with a $23.8 million Beverly Hills compound, a $6.8 million villa in the Hollywood Hills, an apartment in Wilshire Corridor, and a $5.2 million condo unit at the Century condo complex.

In bidding farewell to the former members of the British Empire, Prince Charles said, “From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our histories, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

