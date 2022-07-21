Victory for Ricky Martin as Nephew Withdraws Incest Claim in Court

Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn accusations of harassment and claims of having an incestuous affair with the singer in a court appearance in Puerto Rico Thursday, which effectively closed the case, according to TMZ.

The judge dismissed the temporary restraining order that Martin’s his nephew had filed against Martin July 2.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s attorneys said. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

In a statement via the Wrap, attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

Martin had been accused by his 21-year-old nephew of having an incestuous relationship with him and then harassing him about it later. If convicted, he could have faced 50 years in prison. The alleged victim, according to previous reports in Spanish newspaper Marca, claims Ricky Martin “exercised physical and psychological attacks on him in the relationship they had for seven months.”

The accuser’s identity was withheld due to Puerto Rico’s Law 54, which protects victims of physical, sexual or emotional abuse. However, Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, identified the complainant as Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the nephew of the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer.

Martin had vehemently denied all the claims from the beginning. In a video message to his fans obtained by TMZ Thursday, Martin said, “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

Martin continued, “Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best. Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all the fans who always believed in me. You have no idea the strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light and here we come, with the same strength and passion. God bless you all.”

