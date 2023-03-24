The decision came when it was apparent there is a lack of evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has cleared Justin Roiland, the creator of the wildly popular Rick and Morty and other animated shows of domestic violence charges.

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Variety.

Roiland was charged with one count each of domestic battery with corporal injuries and false imprisonment by threat, violence, fraud, or deceit.

Roiland expressed on social media his disappointment and relief after the charges were dismissed. While he wrote that he was grateful that the case had been dismissed, the animator, writer, producer, director, and voice actor behind the titular characters of Rick and Morty was still shaken by the terrible lies apparently told about him during the ordeal. Roiland lamented how many people judged without knowing all the facts; many believed an ex-partner’s words to circumvent due process and have Roiland’s career ruined.

T. Edward Welbourn, Roiland’s lawyer, praised the Orange County District attorney’s office for conducting an exhaustive investigation and ultimately dismissing the case.

” I’m thankful justice has prevailed,” Wellbourn said.

Roiland was abruptly fired from Adult Swim and Hulu after charges against him were brought to his attention. He had worked on numerous animated projects. Adult Swim released a January statement announcing their disassociation from Roiland, while Hulu removed him from Solar Opposites and Koala Man, noting they had “ended their association with the creator.”

Roiland and his legal team maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. Welbourn stated that they anticipated that the case would be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has reviewed all evidence.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty was completed in December 2022. However, it remains uncertain if Roiland will continue to be involved in future episodes. As of now, he’s stated that he has chosen to focus on his creative projects while trying to restore his good name.

