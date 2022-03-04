With Los Angeles County steadily easing COVID mandates, there’s plenty of events to check out this weekend. As always, be sure to double check event listings and websites for COVID protocols before attending any events.

Friday, March 4

Bitch, who describes her sound as “poet-pop,” is bringing her latest album, Bitchcraft, to life on Friday, March 4 at Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. Her new project urges listeners to think about the state of the world, evil politicians, what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert start at $12. [More info]

Friday, March 4 through Sunday, April 24

After previously operating as a members-only concept from 2016-2019, and playing host to guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton, the Revolve Social Club is opening its doors to the public for the first time—and at a new location. From Friday, March 4 through Sunday, April 24, guests will be invited to shop styles from the fashion retailer, hang out in lavish lounge areas, and experience panel discussions and master beauty classes from special guests. The event will also feature contests and giveaways, which will be announced via social media. There’s no fee to enter the first floor of the Revolve Social Club, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. [More info]

Friday, March 4

The jazz pianist and songwriter is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his Grammy award-winning album, Black Radio, as well as the release of the third installment. During a recent interview with Los Angeles, Glasper said: “The live show in L.A. is going to be crazy. I do have some special guests lined up. It’s going to be insane.” Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. at The Vermont Hollywood and tickets start at $53.20. [More info]

Saturday, March 5

Brand Assembly, organizer of the West Coast’s largest women’s contemporary and lifestyle trade show, is hosting a market shopping experience on Saturday, March 5. The Market at 9th Street Plaza will feature the best in local emerging and established design including retail brand Outerknown, iconic denim line Wrangler, and female-created and led activewear and lifestyle company Year of Ours. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. [More info]

Saturday, March 5

Regen Projects is showcasing two art exhibitions including “Tres Sonetos” by Abraham Cruzvillegas and a self-titled show by New York-based artist, Sue Williams. For his third solo presentation at the gallery, Cruzvillegas’ took inspiration from the work of Mexican poet Concha Urquiza to create an all-new series of drawings, paintings, and sculptures, which were all produced on-site during the installation of the exhibition. Williams, who is showing her seventh solo presentation at the gallery since 1992, presents a collection of works in which formal ingenuity hovers at the margin of abstraction and representation. Both of their exhibitions will be on display from Saturday, March 5 through Saturday, April 23. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. [More info]

Friday, March 4

In celebration of its anticipated launch in Los Angeles, Good Eggs is hosting a pop-up market at the California Heritage Museum on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The San Francisco-based grocery delivery service will be offering free bites from local, organic vendors, and activities for foodies and their families. RSVP is recommended—plus there’s an offer for 20 percent off orders placed during the event, with a portion of proceeds also going to Art of Elysium’s Culinary Arts Program and Save the Children. [More info]

Jeremy O. Harris attends the Center Theatre Group presents the West Coast premiere of playwright Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” held at Mark Taper Forum on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Through March 13

Jeremy O. Harris’ widely acclaimed drama, Slave Play, which follows three interracial couples as they unpack issues of race, love, and sexuality, is making its West Coast premiere at the Mark Taper Forum inside The Music Center through March 13. Showings are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $110. [More info]

Detained at Fountain Theatre

Through Sunday, April 10

The Fountain Theatre is hosting the world premiere of Detained, a play that highlights the true stories of people who have been impacted by mass deportations. Written by 2021 Lorraine Hansberry Award-winning playwright, France-Luce Benson, and directed by Mark Valdez (winner of the 2021 Zelda Fichandler Award), performances will run through Sunday, April 10. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and on-site parking is $5.

Through Friday, March 4

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is honoring the centennial of poet, philosopher, and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini by showing a selection of his films. Presented almost entirely in preserved 35mm prints, realized by Cinecittà and Cineteca di Bologna, the museum will show several of Pasolini’s films including Mamma Roma, Teorema, and Salò. This series, which runs through March 4, launches the Academy Museum’s partnership with Cinecittà in support of an annual programming series of Italian cinema. Additionally, the museum will showcase films by Moufida Tlatli including The Silences of the Palace and The Season of Men Saturday, February 19. [More info]

Through Friday, September 30

After nearly two years of being closed due to the COVID pandemic, the Underground Museum is reopening its doors on Jan. 28 with a new exhibition by one of its co-founders, Noah Davis. The beloved arts and culture center will debut the exhibition named after the late figurative painter who died at the age of 32 in 2015. Davis’ paintings have been—and remain—influential to the rise of figurative and representational painting in the first two decades of the 21st century. To view his latest exhibit, visit the Underground Museum’s website to make a free reservation for a timed slot. [More info]

Through Sunday, May 1

The iconic West Coast rapper who died more than two decades ago is remembered in a fully immersive exhibit titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,’ which debuts on Friday, January 21 at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. Created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate, the exhibit features sound installations, poetry, personal effects, and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives. The exhibit is on view through Sunday, May 1. Tickets range from $14.50-$44.50. [More info]

Fridays

West Hollywood’s Abbey Food & Bar is hosting a weekly happy hour watch party for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This season’s viewing parties will be hosted by The Abbey’s own drag superstar Kornbread “the snack” Jete, who is also a contestant on this season’s lineup. The party starts at 5 p.m. every Friday. No reservations are needed to attend—just proof of COVID vaccination to enter and an appetite for delicious bar bites and cocktails. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 13

Los Angeles-based artist June Edmond’s solo exhibition titled “Full Spectrum” has been extended through Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Loyola Marymount University’s Laband Art Gallery. “Full Spectrum” consists of more than 40 pieces made between 1980 and 2021, which serve to portray Black positivity—a lifelong commitment for Edmonds. The Laband Art Gallery is open to external guests from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but is closed for winter break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 7. Due to COVID safety protocols, advance reservations are required and walk-ins aren’t permitted. [More info]

Through Sunday, April 3

Curious minds and art lovers will get the chance to see the artwork of the mysterious artist, Banksy, at an “unauthorized” art exhibition in Culver City. The exhibition includes 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos, and photos, which were all sourced from private collections and will be exhibited in Los Angeles for the first time, according to the promoters of the event. Visitors will also be get the opportunity to experience an impressive multimedia installation, created specifically for the exhibition, which will reveal clues about Banksy and highlight his most culturally defining pieces. All ages are welcome to visit the exhibition, which runs through Sunday, April 3. Tickets start at $29.50 for adults. [More info]

Through Saturday, April 3

The Broad is debuting a new exhibition called “Since Unveiling: Selected Acquisitions of a Decade,” which highlights a selection of nearly 60 works acquired in the 10 years since Eli and Edythe Broad publicly announced their plans to open the Downtown Los Angeles museum. Featured artists include John Baldessari, Glenn Ligon, and Kara Walker, whom The Broad has collected over the years, as well as artists added to the collection within the past decade such as Tauba Auerbach, Kerry James Marshall, and Catherine Opie. Admission is free, but reservations are required for entry. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, March 20

Stopping by a local museum to view artwork by diverse artists is always a good idea—and it’s free! LaToya Ruby Frazier, an acclaimed artist from Chicago, is bringing her traveling exhibition The Last Cruze to the California African American Museum beginning this week through March 20, 2022. The exhibit, which includes 66 photographs, video, and an architectural installation, chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that shut down in 2019 due to the global outsourcing of labor, the growing demand of electric cars, and other circumstances. [More info]

Through Sunday, March 20

The old Amoeba in Hollywood is looking mighty different these days. After a long build out, the space’s hallowed confines reopen this weekend as the home of Immersive Van Gogh, a walk-through experience that lets you hang out in Van Gogh’s most famous paintings (and even correspond with a AI version of the long-dead Dutchman). Opening weekend is sold out, but the show is open through the beginning of January 2022. [More info and tickets]

Sundays

Like most other things that are good, Smorgasburg L.A. had to pack it in and endure a long hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, July 4, the Brooklyn-transplanted outdoor food market returned to ROW DTLA with a bunch of new vendors, including some you’ve probably seen on Instagram and have been dying to try, like fried fish sandwich pop-up Little Fish and Caribbean street food pop-up Bridgetown Roti. According to organizers 75 percent of the markets former vendors will be returning too. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and entry is free. [More info]

Ongoing

This one of a kind comedy show, which features a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming comics, takes place every Sunday at the infamous Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip. Recent performers include the likes of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan. It’s also not uncommon to catch a celebrity in the crowd as folks like Beyonce and husband Jay Z, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have showed up. [More info and tickets]

Through Sunday, February 27

Debutante balls have existed since the 18th century, but there’s nuance to how they evolved in America. This exhibit at the California African American Museum takes a closer look at the role debutante balls have played in Black life, particularly in L.A., through photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects. [More info]

Through 2023

Composer and sound artist Ellen Reid has created a soundtrack for your next walk in Griffith Park. Download the SOUNDWALK app to experience a public work of audio art that’s determined by which way you decide to walk (using GPS). “We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people,” Reid says. “I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves.” [More info]

