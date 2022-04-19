Revolve Festival Apologizes After LA Mag Coachella Dispatches Went Viral

”We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted,” says the official statement

Nearly three days after the Revolve Festival came under fire following our Los Angeles magazine Coachella dispatches revealing that invitees on the ground were suffering some terrible conditions, an official statement has been released addressing the whole mess.

As Los Angeles reported via Twitter on Saturday, sources on the ground told us there was drama going down at Revolve that sunk to the level of Fyre Festival.

“Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for hours, waiting for buses that aren’t coming to bring them to actual festival… Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy,” we tweeted.

The mayhem was eventually remedied after authorities along with security got the crowds sorted and into the actual festival. But the subsequent hours saw our Los Angeles magazine dispatches going viral across Twitter, TikTok and Instagram with numerous influencers who were in attendance confirming our account of events.

In response, a rep for Revolve released the following statement to E!: “In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending REVOLVE Festival this year, REVOLVE worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event. With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue. The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added WIFI for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.”

The statement continued, “As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority. We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”