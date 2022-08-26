Desperate times create desperate men, and one man’s distress has devastating consequences in Breaking, which tells the true story of Brian Brown-Easley, a former Marine who was shot and killed in 2017 after taking hostages at a bank in an attempt to reclaim a disability payment he believed he was owed by the government.

This is a deeply sad and powerful story, no doubt, but I’m not so sure it’s an important one beyond serving as a lesson in both how poorly this country treats its veterans, and also, how not to go about things when life doesn’t go your way.

Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, who co-wrote the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, Breaking is effectively a hostage drama that stars John Boyega (here in a galaxy far, far away from his Star Wars trilogy hero) as Brown-Easley, a man who has been pushed to his breaking point after a check for $892 that he was counting on from the Department of Veteran Affairs never materializes.

We see him struggling to navigate the bureaucracy of that office, and the system at large, which moves like a rolling stone that doesn’t stop or even slow down for anyone, no matter what they’ve done for their country. The long line in the Veteran Affairs office shows that Brown-Easley is far from alone in his bureaucratic nightmare. In dire financial straits and facing the prospect of homelessness, Brown-Easley did the only thing he felt he had left and walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Marietta, Georgia, armed with a gun and took a handful of innocent hostages in an effort to be heard.