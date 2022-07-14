Remain Calm: Twitter’s Back Online After Longest Outage in Years

For almost an hour on Thursday, millions of people had no way of knowing what nonsense millions of strangers were thinking about

Twitter went down for about 45 minutes Thursday morning starting at around 5:05 PT, the social media monster’s longest global outage since 2016.

The outage affected Twitter’s entire ecosystem—web, mobile, and the TweetDeck app. Error messages read “over capacity” and “this page is down,” according to Verge. While the Twitter.com domain loaded, many users weren’t able to log in or access tweets. The failure appears to have been global, with outages reported in the United States, U.K., and Europe. In the U.S., the outages occurred in large cities like Los Angeles and New York, according to Downdetector.

TwitterSupport tweeted at 9:10 a.m., “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.” The official “And we’re back!” message came at 12:37 p.m., with an explanation blaming “internal systems.”

The last major Twitter outage was in 2016, when the site went down for two and a half hours, the Guardian reports.

More recently, the service crashed twice in a week February.

And then there’s Twitter’s other, bigger, noisier issue: Elon Musk. In a more expensive version of a nasty Ebay dispute, Musk filed papers July 8 to officially end his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, with Musk’s side claiming that Twitter was in “material breach” of the agreement and had made “false and misleading” statements during negotiations. Twitter sued him on Tuesday, hoping to force the SpaceX boss to buy the company. Somehow, Musk doesn’t seem too nervous about it.

