Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes Eyed As Oscar Hosts

As the March 27th date of the Oscars nears, little by little we’re getting a picture of what shape the show will take amid the pressure of declining ratings for almost all televised awards shows over the last decade. For instance, there will not only be the return of an Oscars host—after years of ghost hosts on many awards shows—there will be multiple hosts.

Variety just reported that funny ladies Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are close to being signed on the dotted line as at least three hosts of the big night. Hall starred alongside Tiffany Haddish in “Girls Trip,” which was Oscar producer Will Packer’s biggest movie to date. Packer’s films have cumulatively grossed almost a billion dollars, with eight of them going to No. 1 at the box office: Ride Along, Ride Along 2, No Good Deed, Takers, Stomp the Yard, Obsessed, Think Like a Man and Think Like a Man Too. He also produced “Straight Outta Compton,” which grossed $200 million and served as a vehicle that boosted Dr. Dre and Ice Cube’s star power even further. There’s few Hollywood producers who can claim these types of accomplishments.

During the last few weeks, Packer met with a number of stars, including Jon Hamm, who reportedly pulled his name out of the Oscar hosting ring.

Schumer, Hall and Sykes will be officially announced Feb. 15 during Good Morning America on ABC, the network broadcasting The Oscars. There’s talk that Packer has come to the decision that The Oscars should be presented in three acts. The idea being that three sections, each hosted by a different star or stars, will keep the energy of the 3 hour plus show going.

Schumer and Sykes, of course, are standout stand-up comics who’ve been playing to live audiences for years. Schumer’s also got a 10-episode Hulu show called Life & Beth on the way. Hall has starred in multiple comedies, and just had two upcoming films shown at Sundance. Sykes has co-starred in a number of sitcoms and films, and has established herself as a side-splitting addition to any and all late night talk shows.

Speculation still persists that each of these ladies will have a male sidekick, but that’s yet to be determined. Maybe the Super Bowl champs L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are available? They sure earned their newfound star power this weekend. It seems Will Packer’s seeking something for every age group: Wanda Sykes is 57, Regina Hall is 51 and Amy Schumer is 40. If Twitter gets an opinion, adding Tom Holland and Zendaya would be a good young audience-grabber, since Oscars audience demographics get older every year.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.