The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Finally Getting a Star on the Walk of Fame

The Los Angeles rock band will receive the honor on March 31, nearly 40 years after they started here

After nearly 40 years together, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are being commemorated in the city they call home with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The bandmates, for whom Los Angeles has always been a major muse, and who sang “buy me a star on the boulevard” on their 1999-hit “Californication,” will receive the honor at an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m., the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced Monday. Joining the band to help reveal their star will be George Clinton—who produced their 1985-album Freaky Styley—actor Woody Harrelson, musician Bob Forrest, and emcee Nicole Mihalka, chair of the board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Due to COVID restrictions, fans are asked to watch the livestream via the Walk of Fame’s website.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were selected to receive a star on the Walk of Fame in 2008, but never set a date to accept the honor, Martinez said. She reinstated their honor, which had expired back in 2013, a few months ago per Warner Records’ request, Martinez said.

The band’s star—which marks the 2,717th given out by the Walk of Fame—will be placed in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Music on the south side of the street. Their star will sit alongside those of TV producer Harry Friedman, and TV hosts Pat Sajak and Jack Paar.

The announcement arrives just days before the Red Hot Chili Peppers are slated to release their twelfth studio album. Due out April 1, Unlimited Love marks their first record with longtime producer Rick Rubin since 2011. The band provided a taste of what’s to come with the singles “Black Summer” and “Poster Child.”

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” the band said about the upcoming album in February. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.”

For the album’s world tour, the Chili Peppers have already enlisted the likes of The Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and King Princess. The Los Angeles show—on July 31 at SoFi Stadium—is already sold out, but tickets to the Santa Clara show on July 29 are still available, according to their website.

This will be the band’s first major outing since 2016-17’s The Getaway world tour.

