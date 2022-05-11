Rebel Wilson Just Wants Britney Spears To Love Her New Netflix Flick ‘Senior Year’

Netflix’s newest teen flick Senior Year honors the iconic music of Britney Spears, and the film’s star Rebel Wilson just hopes she did the pop star proud.

“I love Britney and so does my character in the film,” Wilson told Los Angeles magazine. “Check out our Crazy music video. It’s sick.”

“It’s good. I just loved it, and I love Britney, so I’m sending her lots of love and I hope she likes it. She’s the only person I care about,” she added.

Senior Year tells the story of Stephanie (Wilson), the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and lands in a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and she finally wakes in the hospital as a 37-year-old woman. Stuck in her 90s ways, Stephanie returns to her old high school and tries to not only fit in with a very woke class of students, but also resume her role in the popular group. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.

The entire film flashes references of the 90s and even re-creates Spears’ iconic Crazy music video, an idea writer and actor Brandon Scott Jones admits was on his dream list when he first idealized the film. Jones told Los Angeles magazine that he was in awe when his production team figured out a way to get the pop star’s stamp of approval.

“I didn’t know how it was going to happen or what it was going to be, but I sent it over to the producers and to Rebel Wilson and they were like, ‘We’re on it. We’re going to make it happen’ and to this day I still have no idea how it did, but I’m so grateful that she allowed for that to happen. It was amazing,” Jones said.

Jones also explained that the movie at its core is truly just a love letter to Spears.

“That’s exactly what that is,” he said. “She got me through a lot in high school and the way we treated pop stars back then was a little rough so I just wanted to let her know how much she meant to people.”

Second to honoring Spears, Jones felt like the film might have been a nostalgic and cathartic “prompt for my therapist.”

“They were like, ‘Write about your high school’ and I was like, ‘OK,’” Jones joked. “I got to really explore the soundtracks of my youth and I got to explore a lot of the things that I didn’t know how to process. I have a different perspective now, so to go back and revisit them was really fun. The other thing was I love the movies of that era from She’s All That to 10 Things I Hate About You, so I got to really, in my brain, pretend I got to write one of those and that was really, really, really fun.”

Senior Year debuts May 13th only on Netflix.



