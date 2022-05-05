Ray J Claims Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Plotted Sex Tape Release

The American rapper sat down with Daily Mail to discuss the tape and alleged the Kardashians were behind its release

The Kim Kardashian-Ray J sex tape hit the web more than 14 years ago but has been on everyone’s lips since The Kardashians rebooted the topic this year.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Ray J sat down and threw some heavy allegations at both Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, claiming that both had facilitated the release of the popular celebrity sex tape.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” Ray J told the Mail.

This counters initial claims that he had released the tape, to which he added, “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

Ray J claims that the idea started out as his own after being in awe of the success of Paris Hilton’s sex tape, but he said it was Kim who brought in Jenner to negotiate a deal with Vivid Entertainment.

Jenner had allegedly planned for a three-tape release, with sex videos made in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Santa Barbara, California, and snippets from the couple’s Cabo trip for the third.

He alleged that it was Kim who pulled the Cabo tape from a “Nike shoebox under her bed” for distribution and that he had no tapes on hand at any time.

Ray J feels that his side of the story is necessary for the people to hear, as it marked a huge turning point in his career—though not for the best.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he said.

Ray J added that he’s been “walking on eggshells” and worried that he was “going to get in trouble for telling the truth.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.