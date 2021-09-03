Quentin Tarantino’s Oeuvre Is Coming to Life on a Hollywood Stage

It’s not the first time For the Record has taken on the violent auteur, but the latest incarnation of their stage show incorporates ’Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The MCU is not the only movie cosmos to be concerned with anymore. The TCU, or Tarantino Cinematic Universe, is emerging in a Hollywood nightclub with Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & the Tyranny of Evil Men with performances through the end of this month. The 90-minute “immersive postmodern cabaret experience” unites the characters of Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Kill Bill in a Broadway-style, all-singing, all-killing revue.

Producer Anderson Davis of For the Record has been creating musical tribute shows for more than a decade, with previous installments highlighting the movie tunes of John Hughes, Baz Luhrmann, and Martin Scorsese at venues ranging from dive bars to the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

“We’re not doing a parody show,” Anderson told the Los Angeles Times in 2015. “We take the films, characters, and songs, but we put them all together and mix it up to create something unique. It’s its own experience.”

This isn’t the first time the troupe has honored the hyperviolent auteur (past incarnations of the show have starred actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Rumer Willis), but this edition includes scenes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the director’s ninth and penultimate film, lensed just a few feet from the venue. The Bourbon Room is a 1920s men’s shop turned two-story bar and theater, wedged between two empty buildings on a particularly ungentrified block of the Walk of Fame.

Tarantino says he plans to retire after his tenth film and he’s completed nine big ones in the last three decades (Roger Corman directed that many in one year) and has been teasing which one will be his last. Maybe it will be a musical.

Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men at the Bourbon Room, 6356 Hollywood Blvd.; through September 30.

