Prosecutors Claim Theranos Con Elizabeth Holmes ‘Tried To Flee’ U.S.

Feds now want pregnant Theranos crook Elizabeth Holmes in prison immediately, because they say they found a 1-way ticket to Mexico a year ago

Following her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was hoping to make a break for it, prosecutors say.

Holmes, sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last January on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, made an “attempt to flee the country” by booking a one-way ticket to Mexico scheduled for takeoff following her conviction, prosecutors claimed in a court filing Friday. As CNN reports, the ticket purchase was revealed when government lawyers presented it as evidence that Holmes is a flight risk, arguing that she should be made to report to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas now, rather than on April 27, as they had previously agreed.

Holmes is appealing her conviction and has been living on an estate alleged to cost $13,000 a month in upkeep. She was given until the spring to turn herself in because she is pregnant. The government’s lawyers are now calling themselves “generous” for having consented to an arrangement that has so far prevented Holmes being forced to give birth in prison.

“The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip,” the court filing states. “Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled.”

Holmes and her legal team claim that she purchased the ticket before the verdict with plans to attend a friend’s wedding. Prosecutors predict Holmes will argue that she never actually boarded the flight, and admit “it is difficult to know with certainty” what she would have done “had the government not intervened.”

Conceding that they have no idea what Holmes would have done, prosecutors still argued that “the incentive to flee has never been higher” and that Holmes “has the means to act on that incentive.” They further claimed, “There are not two systems of justice – one for the wealthy and one for the poor – there is one criminal justice system in this country.”

