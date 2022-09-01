The set times for Primavera Sound LA on September 16-18 at Los Angeles Historic State Park are here

On Thursday, set times were announced for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, the long-awaited U.S. debut of the music festival set for September 16-18 at Los Angeles Historic State Park and featuring headliners Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and Arctic Monkeys.

The announcement came with the news of the festival’s partnership with Smorgasburg, the open-air food market—which looks to L.A.’s independent culinary scene for between-set grub. The hand-curated vendor lineup includes Mao’s Baos, Smoke Queen BBQ, Two Wings, Cheezus, Cena Vegas and more.

KCRW, in partnership with Beat Swap Meets, will also curate Primavera’s official Vinyl Market. Across three days, the fair will allow fans to dig through the stacks of premiere L.A. collectors like Driptone Records and Vinyl Obsessions. “This will be a large expansive space that will also include artists signing records and surprise vinyl selections,” the festival announced.

Tickets are currently on sale for Primavera Sound Los Angeles, with both single-day, 3-day, 2-day, and VIP options available. Visit www.primaverasound.la for tickets and more information.

