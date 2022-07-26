Artists from the highly-anticipated festival’s lineup will also perform smaller shows around the city in September

After a two-year wait, the Primavera Sound music festival is finally set to take place in Los Angeles in September, making its stateside debut after 20 years of epic events in Europe and South America. Now, for mega-fans and the festival-averse, smaller satellite shows at historic venues featuring some of the acclaimed acts on the festival bill have been announced.

The festival itself will take place September 16-18 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park near Dodgers Stadium, with headliners including Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, and Arctic Monkeys. But music from select artists appearing at Primavera that weekend can also be heard across L.A. in the days leading up to and after the debut of the big event.

Dubbed Primavera in the City, the week of concerts will celebrate L.A.’s rich sonic landscape by showcasing an eclectic lineup of exciting artists at venues including The Echo, The Wiltern, Hollywood Palladium, and Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

New Orleans punk act Special Interest, ambient Canadian electronic producer Tim Hecker, French live performance extraordinaire Jehnny Beth, and a double booking featuring the Mexico City-based band Little Jesus and American/Colombian rock group Divino Niño are among the concerts featured on stages both inside and outside the festival. Los Angeles R&B vocalist Giveon and iconic avant-pop band Stereolab will also be performing sets in smaller venues.

The highly anticipated festival was initially scheduled to arrive in L.A. in 2020, but like all other live music events, it was disrupted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s back on and is shaping up to be a concert experience that will satisfy fans of genres across the spectrum. Tickets for the Primavera in the City shows go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PT, while tickets for the main event are available now, starting at $159 for a single-day pass.

Scope out the full lineup below.

