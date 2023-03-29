On Tuesday, it was announced that the annual Pride L.A. multi-stage festival will feature the two Grammy-winning artists

Announcements of Los Angeles events during Pride month—that’s June, if you need reminding—are suddenly coming in hot and it looks like 2023’s Pride in the Park is bringing in some major pop talent for the occasion.

The 53-year-old PITP celebration will feature multi-platinum megastars Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion, who are slated as headliners for the festival that takes place in Los Angeles State Historic Park, ABC7 reports. The two-day event on June 9 and 10 will come ahead of the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 11.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023. I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and pride,” Carey said in a statement.

“This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance,” Megan Thee Stallion added.

As usual, the Pride celebration is being outfitted with a specific theme and this year, attendees can plan with an “All Out with Pride” concept in mind, or a celebration of the strength and diversity that runs within the LGBTQ+ community to this day.

While L.A.’s LGBTQ+ community, its allies, and all Angelenos can look forward to this major celebration with two massive pop stars, we can also get excited for a plethora of other Pride-related events. Here are just a handful of the ones LAMag is looking forward to that have been announced so far.

OUTLOUD

June 2 – 4, West Hollywood Park

Headliners: Grace Jones, Carly Rae Jepsen

United in Pride

June 10 – 11, Andaz, Avalon, Academy

LGBTQ+ Night

June 16, Dodger Stadium

OC Pride

June 24, Downtown Santa Ana

