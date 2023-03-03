The seminal rock group’s more ignorant fans showed their asses over the new prism-and-rainbow cover art in the 50th-anniversary edition of ”Dark Side of the Moon”

Believe it or not, it’s been 50 years since Pink Floyd released The Dark Side of the Moon. And believe it or not, some folks are even stupider now than they were then.

In January, the seminal rock group put out a special 50th-anniversary edition of the album, with a redesigned logo referencing the prism-and-rainbow theme of the original cover art.

Immediately, antigay numbskulls took to social media to troll the rock band for its supposed “virtue signaling” in support of the LGBTQ community. “Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid,” posted one outraged fan, clearly unaware that a rainbow was on the original cover, which predated the gay flag by five years. “From this moment I don’t listen to this band,” posted another.

So far, members of Pink Floyd haven’t commented on the controversy, but plenty of the band’s sarcastic fans have rushed to its defense. “Can’t believe Pink Floyd have gone woke,” joked one. “From now on the only classic British artists I’m listening to are Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, George Michael, Judas Priest, Morrissey and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow.”

