Pharrell Williams Named Creative Director Louis Vuitton Menswear

Pharrell Williams, superstar recording artist and producer, has been named Creative Director for all menswear—clothing, accessories, eyewear—for Louis Vuitton. He succeeds the late Virgil Abloh, who is credited for putting new life into the LV mens’ collections, combining luxury and streetwear to come up with something wholly original—and popular. Abloh passed away in 2021; he was head of LV mens’ for three years.

It’s been a tall order in terms of succession—many people were interviewed for the job. Clearly, Williams has a higher profile than most designers to lead an international luxury brand.

Williams, 50, is not just a well known record producer, he’s also a rapper, singer, songwriter. He was the lead vocalist of the early aughts band N.E.R.D. and released his first solo record, In My Mind, in 2006. He’s probably best known for his song “Happy” from the soundtrack of the movie Despicable Me 2—and for producing Robin Thicke’s infamous song “Blurred Lines.” Then there’s that Daft Punk hit he produced—”Get Lucky.”

Pharrell first got involved with fashion professionally in 2003 when he partnered with Japanese icon Nigo on a streetwear brand named Billionaire Boys Club and a footwear brand called Ice Cream. He’s worked with Louis Vuitton before as well, creating jewelry and eyewear for the brand in 2008. He’s also worked on sculpture with the famed artist Takashi Murakami (who created a famous line of LV handbags) at Art Basel, and did a line of unisex fragrances with Comme des Garcons in 2014 called Girl.

A frequent face of Chanel menswear—and a favorite of its late designer, Karl Lagerfeld—Williams created a $1,000 sneaker line with Chanel and Adidas in 2017. So it seems he’s well prepared for his new role at Louis Vuitton. No word on when his first collection will be, but the next set of mens’s shows are set for June.

