Pete Davidson Reportedly Ditching ‘SNL’ After Season Closer

Davidson, who’s been a cast member since 2014 when he was just 20 years old, will no longer be live from New York on “Saturday Night”

Actor-comedian and Kim Kardashian boyfriend Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving Saturday Night Live. According to Variety, the funnyman is “expected” to step down from the show after this season’s finale on Saturday.

Davidson joined the sketch comedy show in 2014 at the tender age of 20, making him one of the youngest-ever cast members—along with Eddie Murphy, who started there at 19, Robert Downey Jr., who signed on at 20, and Anthony Michael Hall, who joined the ’85 cast with Downey Jr. when he was a mere 17 years-old.

Davidson has compiled a reel of memorable SNL characters, sketches, and impressions—from “Chad” to “Rap Roundtable” to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Outside of the show, Davidson has had mounting success. In 2020, he co-wrote and starred in The King of Staten Island, which was directed and co-written by Judd Apatow. Davidson grew up in Staten Island himself, with a firefighter dad who died in the 9/11 attacks.

In February, Variety reported, he “missed a few broadcasts of this SNL season to take part in production of The Home, a horror movie being directed by James DeMonaco.”

And, in April, it was announced that Peacock had acquired a semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis, in which Davidson will star, as well as co-write and executive-produce. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video will also serve as executive producers, Variety reports.

In his personal life, Davidson’s profile has been raised since he began dating reality star and lifestyle-brand purveyor Kardashian, and raised yet again when he began publicly feuding with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.