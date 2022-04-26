Perrey Reeves Wants To Explore A Post-Me Too Era ‘Entourage’ Reboot

“We would all die to do a reboot,” actress told LA Mag at the LA Family Housing Gala.

Entourage star Perrey Reeves would love to reboot her HBO series just to find out how each character copes with the affects and aftermath of the Me Too movement.

“We would all die to do a reboot,” Reeves told Los Angeles magazine at the LA Family Housing Gala. “It would be interesting to show the changes and [how they] adapted to those changes and made it a better environment for people to work in.”

“Or, we could have Mrs. Ari Gold running the studio,” Reeves added as she began spitballing ideas. “Change it up and make it in the divorce settlement or something, right? Or Mrs. Ari could be HR, I like it.”

At the end of the day, Reeves notes that the show was ultimately about a group of friends who were devoted to one another, and a storyline like that will never get old.

“Yes, it was set in Hollywood and yes, it was about a lot of Hollywood type things, but these people were devoted to each other and I think that’s what made people love it,” Reeves said.

The Entourage star also joked that her beloved character would have loved to attend a charity gala as she was Thursday night. Reeves stepped out in a beautiful floral gown to help raise money for LA Family Housing. The non-profit organization helps people transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services.

“Tonight is a really big deal,” Reeves said. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen homelessness exponentially grow. I love this organization. They are helping people get to permanent housing, which they have done an amazing job at, but they’re also providing shelter, counseling, mental health help, it is really amazing.”

“In the past people may not have noticed, but you can’t drive down the street right now in Los Angeles without seeing [the homeless],” she added. “Families, moms, kids, we’re living with it and we need to learn how important it is to keep people healthy and housed.”

Not to get too political, Reeves is glad Mayor Eric Garcetti is “moving in the direction” to solving the homeless crisis by helping Los Angeles’ most vulnerable neighbors.

“It’s a big process right now that’s not easy to accomplish,” Reeves said.