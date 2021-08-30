‘Art Literally Saves Lives’: Patrisse Cullors on Her Work, Activism, and the Future

The Black Lives Matter cofounder recently sat down with Second Home’s Rohan Silva to discuss her latest artwork ”Harriet” and what comes next

In celebration of new work honoring civil rights leader Harriet Tubman, artist, author, and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors sat down with Rohan Silva, founder of Second Home, to discuss what inspired her to create the installation, which debuted earlier this month at the coworking space’s Hollywood location.

During the intimate interview, Cullors discusses how her artwork serves as an extension of her political views, the renaissance of Black art that is blossoming in Los Angeles, and where she plans to shift her energy now that she’s stepped down as the executive director of the Black Lives Matter organization.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.