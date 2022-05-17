Outfest Year 2 Returns With ‘The OutFronts,’ ‘Queer As Folk’ World Premiere (Exclusive)

Peacock and Stephen Dunn’s reimagining of the popular British–then Showtime–series will debut at the fest. Plus, a virtual panel on “Chucky” with commentary from franchise creator Don Mancini

Outfest has revealed its lineup for its second annual queer television festival, “The OutFronts” and it comes bearing some big gay treats for attendees with the world premiere of the Queer As Folk reimagining from creator Stephen Dunn, a virtual panel on Chucky and an advance screening of Hulu’s wildly popular series, Love, Victor. And from the glance of this year’s schedule, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization is continuing to make good on its mission for OutFest to tell diverse LGBTQIA+ stories and empower the artists of the future.

“After a record-breaking inaugural year in which we saw nearly 70,000 participants and fans attend our digital event from as far as London, Brazil and Des Moines, Iowa – we are excited to offer opportunities to come together in person and still provide the same high-level digital experience as last year,” said Outfest Executive Director, Damien S. Navarro.

This year’s hybrid events are produced in collaboration with IMDb and will stretch four days beginning on June 3. The first date seeks to kick off another lively pride month with a world premiere in-person screening at the Ace Hotel of the first two episodes of Peacock’s newest series, Queer as Folk. The show is a reimagining of the British series created by Russell T. Davies over two decades ago and features a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who face dramatic personal transformation after a tragedy.

On the virtual side, Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky will be holding a panel moderated by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, as well as the mastermind behind the Child’s Play franchise himself, Don Mancini. Cast members Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Zackary Arthur, and Bjorgvin Arnarson will also make appearances to discuss the show.

“It’s inspiring to know that one festival couldn’t possibly cover all the wonderful LGBTQIA+ stories being told on television today,” said Outfest’s Director of Festival Programming, Mike Dougherty. “The OutFronts by no means represents an exhaustive account of all that is queer in TV, but they do gather a multitude of brilliantly talented queer artists and allies whose diversity of perspective and experience are on full display in these funny, entertaining, and emotional conversations. I can’t wait to share them with the world.”

This year’s OutFronts programming is as follows.

In-Person Events

QUEER AS FOLK presented by Peacock

A much-anticipated debut of the vibrant reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ 2000 hit series. This time around, the show explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are forever transformed following a tragedy

“Love, Victor” presented by HULU and DISNEY+ — ADVANCE SCREENING OF SEASON 3, EPISODE 1

The third and final seasons of “Love, Victor” is expected to take Victor on a journey of self-discovery, as he decides who he wants to be and who he wants to be with. This event feature’s a talk about the show’s run on television, as well as a sneak peek screening of season three, episode one.

QUEER FIREFIGHTERS ONSCREEN AND IRL

Gather around at the OutFronts Firehouse, as television’s most popular queer firefighters sit next to their real-life counterparts and discuss the dynamic of being queer as well as saving lives.

LEGENDARY

As the HBO Max hit competition enters its third season, host and MC Dashaun Wesley will call an LSS introduction to some of the show’s most iconic performers, house mothers/fathers, and judges.

Virtual Panels

CHUCKY

While season two of the horror series looms on the horizon, Child’s Play creator Don Mancini will make an appearance alongside the franchise’s biggest names to talk about how Chucky’s legacy resulted in an incredibly queer show.

GENTLEMAN JACK

Season two of this popular British series has arrived and seeks to continue the tale of an unconventional 1800s love affair between Anne Lister and Ann Walker. Creator Sally Wainwright and cast member Lydia Leonard will appear to discuss the show and its loyal fanbase

HARLEM presented by Prime Video

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES presented by Disney Plus and Disney Branded Television

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM presented by FREEFORM

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE presented by VH1

Dino-Ray Ramos embarks in conversation with Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Bosco, two of “RuPaul’s Drage Race” season 14 stars, about their drag journeys on the series and what it was like to reach the top five at the Las Vegas Finale.

THE 4400

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, sponsored by IMDb

SORT OF

TOM SWIFT, presented by The CW and CBS Studios

THE WILDS, presented by Prime Video

Last year, this same panel nearly broke the internet and seeks to do the same again. Stars Mia Healey and Erana James are joined by new cast member Miles Guitierrez-Riley to discuss the upcoming season. The upcoming installment features them continuing stranded on a deserted island as part of an experiment.

YELLOWJACKETS, presented by Showtime

A CAREER-SPANNING CONVERSATION WITH PAULA PELL

FROM INFLUENCER TO ACTOR

THE QUEER PIONEERS, sponsored by IMDb

THE NEW QUEER ICONS OF TELEVISION, sponsored by IMDbPro

In this special panel, Dave Kargar discusses queer television with four top queer actors; Harvey Guillen, Brandon Scott Jones, Javicia Leslie, and Vico Ortiz.

RSVP and the full calendar of The OutFronts programming are available here.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.