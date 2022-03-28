Oscars Winners 2022: See The List

CODA, Dune, Jessica Chastain, and Will Smith amongst the top Academy Awards winners
Best Picture
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith
King Richard

Directing
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion

Music (Original Song)
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

US singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell (L) and US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accept the award for Best Music (Original Song) for “No Time to Die” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Documentary Feature
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh

Costume Design
Cruella
Jenny Beavan

International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
A C&I Entertainment/Culture Entertainment/Bitters End Production

Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA

US actor Troy Kotsur (L) accepts from South-Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for “CODA” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, and Clark Spencer

Visual Effects
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer

Cinematography
Dune
Greig Fraser

Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh

Production Design
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

L-R) Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette accept the Production Design Award for ‘Dune’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Film Editing
Dune
Joe Walker

Music (Original Score)
Dune
Hans Zimmer

Live-Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Documentary Short Subject
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot

Filmmaker Ben Proudfoot accepts the Documentary Short Subject Award for ‘The Queen of Basketball’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Best Sound
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett

