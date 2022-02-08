Oscar Nominations: Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads All Contenders With 12 Nods

’Belfast,’ ’CODA,’ ’Don’t Look Up,’ ’Dune,’ ’Drive My Car,’ ’King Richard,’ ’Licorice Pizza,’ ’Nightmare Alley’ and ’West Side Story’ will also compete for Best Picture

The day that thousands of Hollywood prognosticators spend 300 days a year writing about is finally here. All the speculation, predictions, tea leaf readings and odds-on bets as to who will get an Oscar nomination—and who won’tends now. Why is it this important? Because it’s motion picture history, and because nominees suddenly see their salaries go up… a lot.

First things first, here is the list of nominees for the 94th Academy Awards, to take place March 27 on ABC, announced at the crack of dawn on February 8, 2022.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

in “tick, tick…BOOM!” Will Smith in “King Richard”

in “King Richard” Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

in “CODA” Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

STATS: Expected nominations for “Belfast’s “Jamie Dornan,” “House of Gucci’s” Jared Leto, “The Tender Bar’s” Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper for “Licorice Pizza” didn’t materialize.

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

in “The Lost Daughter” Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

in “Parallel Mothers” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

in “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

STATS: Kristen Stewart didn’t make the Screen Actors Guild cut, and it’s mostly the same people voting. Lady Gaga didn’t get the expected Oscar nod, but she did get nominations for a BAFTA, Golden Globe and a SAG award. Jennifer Hudson, who starred at Aretha Franklin in “Respect” was also so-called “snubbed.” When “Respect” was released, Hudson was thought to be frontrunner. This is what in Oscar nom lingo is referred to in the trades as SNUBBED.

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

in “The Lost Daughter” Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

in “West Side Story” Judi Dench in “Belfast”

in “Belfast” Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

in “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

STATS: Caitriona Balfe from “Belfast” was thought to be this category’s front runner when the movie was released. Here, she didn’t even make the cut, while Jessie Buckley for “The Lost Daughter” was a long shot. Ruth Negga received much critical praise and some awards nods for “Passing,” but is not one of the lucky five named here.

Best animated feature film of the year

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Achievement in cinematography

“Dune” Greig Fraser

Greig Fraser “Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

Dan Laustsen “The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner

Ari Wegner “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Achievement in costume design

“Cruella” Jenny Beavan

Jenny Beavan “Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran “Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan “Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

Luis Sequeira “West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Achievement in directing

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh “Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ryusuke Hamaguchi “Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson “The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

Jane Campion “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

STATS: “Dune’s” director Denis Villeneuve was not given an Oscar nom, even though he’s part of the DGA’s five directors named – and these are the same voters.. His Oscar spot was grabbed by “Drive My Car’s” Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Best documentary feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing with Fire”

Best documentary short subject

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Achievement in film editing

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

Hank Corwin “Dune” Joe Walker

Joe Walker “King Richard” Pamela Martin

Pamela Martin “The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras

Peter Sciberras “tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best international feature film of the year

“Drive My Car” Japan

Japan “Flee” Denmark

Denmark “The Hand of God” Italy

Italy “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

Bhutan “The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer “Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon “Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh “House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell “Dune” Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer “Encanto” Germaine Franco

Germaine Franco “Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias

Alberto Iglesias “The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

from “King Richard” Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

from “Encanto” Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

from “Belfast” Music and Lyric by Van Morrison “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

from “No Time to Die” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

STATS: You’ve got songs by four pop giants here, including Van Morrison, Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Finneas. That should make for some great viewership. Legendary songwriter Diane Warren is now on her twelfth best original song nomination – though she has never won an Oscar.

Achievement in production design

“Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos “Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau “The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh “West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best animated short film

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills “Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz “Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

Anton Dyakov “Robin Robin” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please “The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez



Best live action short film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger “The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed “On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson “Please Hold” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse



Achievement in sound

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri “Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett “No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor “The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb “West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy



Achievement in visual effects

“Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer “Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick “No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Adapted screenplay

“CODA” Screenplay by Siân Heder

Screenplay by Siân Heder “Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe “Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth “The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal “The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion

Original screenplay

“Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh

Written by Kenneth Branagh “Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota “King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin

Written by Zach Baylin “Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson “The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

STATS: Neither of these two past screenplay nominees, “Being the Ricardo’s” Aaron Sorkin and “West Side Story’s’ Tony Kushner, got Oscar noms this year.

Best motion picture of the year

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers “CODA” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers “Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers “Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer “Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers “King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers “Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers “Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers “The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS:

Netflix, no surprise, is having a very good year: Their “Power of the Dog” leads with twelve noms, and the star-studded “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, got a best picture nom, though no acting nods. “The Power of the Dog’s” Jane Campion is the first woman in Oscar history to be nominated for best director twice (“The Piano in 1994,” for which she won best director and best screenplay). All four actors from “The Power of the Dog”—Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst and (her husband) Jesse Plemons—received nominations, even though Plemons wasn’t predicted. To add to those states: the movie’s cinematographer Ari Wegner is the second female ever nominated for Best Cinematographer at the Oscars.

“Dune” got ten noms, but its director Denis Villeneuve somehow was not named in the Best Director category. He is one of the 5 names up for a DGA award (Directors Guild of America). That’s an instance that rarely happens.

The intimate family drama “Belfast” tied “West Side Story”with seven noms total for each film. Kenneth Branagh is now the only person who’s ever been nominated in seven different Oscar categories. “King Richard” received six noms in all.

Japan’s “Drive My Car” is turning out to be this year’s “Parasite.” The international film is nominated in that category, but also for best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has Emmy’s, Grammy’s and Tony’s, but if he should win for best original song in “Encanto,” he will be an EGOT – winner of all four of these major awards. That means he’d be up there with other EGOTS – John Legend, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Menken and Robert Lopez.

Two married couples are making Oscar history: Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos” and Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (both of “The Power of the Dog” were all nominated – each in a different acting category. That should make for red carpet fashion attention.

