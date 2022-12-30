Nick Cannon Is Now a Dad 12 Times Over

The twelfth time’s the charm! Superbreeder Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Alyssa Scott announced on Thursday that they’ve brought Cannon’s 12th progeny into

the world—a girl they’ve named Halo, reports TMZ.

Halo is the couple’s second child. The first, a boy name Zen, died of brain cancer in December of 2021 when he was just five months old. Scott movingly acknowledged Zen in her Instagram announcement of her daughter’s birth.

“Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take,” she wrote. “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

The new mom went in to recount those first few moments after Halo’s birth: “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

While Cannon was thrilled to welcome his new baby girl, his prolific breeding has come under some criticism. “You know every girl’s going to have your baby because you’re Nick Cannon,” said Howard Stern during a 2018 interview. “Why wouldn’t you keep a box of condoms by your bedside?” In response, Cannon vowed to curb his baby-making, but no one knew how serious he was (answer: not very).

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” The Masked Singer host told E! News’ Daily Pop Tuesday in May, in response to the question of how many more kids he’ll have. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon has previously said that he sometimes used celibacy as a tool in order to “focus.” That phase apparently didn’t last for too long.

“My therapist told me I needed to chill out, so I was like ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy,’” he said in an interview on the Lip Service podcast. “And that was like, October. I didn’t even make it to January… I was supposed to make it to the top of the year, but I started going through some stuff. I just got depressed with the loss of my son… The thing is, everybody saw I was so down, so everybody’s like ‘Let me just give him a little vagina.’”

Cannon soon found himself back in the swing of things.

“I fell victim to it because I was in such a weak state,” he said. “So, in December— especially right before Christmas—I started fucking like crazy. I was probably celibate like a month and a half.”

Well, not everyone is meant to be celibate. Cannon’s 12 kids are not quite eclipsed by the 10 children of Elon Musk, who has a penchant for giving his kids exotic, sometimes unpronounceable names, like son X Æ A-XII Musk and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

It’s hard to keep track of the Cannon brood but for the record: Two of Cannon’s kids—twins Moroccan and Monroe—are with ex-wife, Mariah Carey; three more children are with Abby de la Rosa, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heirn, and the most recent, born in November, is named Beautiful.

He has the aforementioned two children with Alyssa Scott, Halo Marie and Zen (who died at five months). Baby Onyx came from his relationship with model Lanisha Cole. In September, Cannon had a baby with model/actress Bre Ties, named Legendary Love. Also in September, Cannon had a third child with former pageant queen Brittany Bell—named Rise Messiah; the other two children are named Golden and Powerful Queen.

