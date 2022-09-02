Nick Cannon Buys House for Pregnant Girlfriend and Their Twins

“The least I can do,” said Cannon of his largesse as he prepares to welcome more kids to his growing empire

How many times do you have to have a guy’s baby before he buys you a house? In the case of Nick Cannon and DJ Abby de la Rosa it’s two. Possibly three. Cannon’s maybe-baby mama for a third time—she’s not quite saying—is “grateful” for gift, she told followers on Instagram. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings.”

Cannon left a comment saying she was “more than welcome,” Page Six first reported. “It’s the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings.”

The couple shares one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, although de la Rosa—who has another on the way—has not confirmed that Cannon is the father, though she has hinted at it.

Cannon, who recently said, “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely,” is also expecting a baby boy with former pageant queen, Brittany Bell—which will be his third child with Bell, in addition to Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 2.

The rest of the Cannon brood includes 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as his most recent addition, Legendary Love, who Cannon and model Bre Tiesi welcomed in June.

The child he had with girlfriend DJ Alyssa Scott, named Zen, died from brain cancer at five months old last year.

Cannon has recently said consulted experts about a possible vasectomy.

