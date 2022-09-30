Newsom Signs ‘Pink Tax’ Ban and Makes Companies List Pay in Job Ads

Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law this week several bills meant to eliminate the “pink tax” and to force companies to include salary details on job postings.

The governor’s office announced in a press release that Newsom has signed five measures designed to strengthen California’s commitment to advancing the state’s protection of women’s rights and furthering gender equity within the state. One of the bills, SB 1162, requires employers to list salary ranges on all job postings and expands pay data reporting requirements, which proponents say will aid in identifying gender and race-based pay disparities.

Newsom also signed into law AB1287 by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), which eliminates the so-called “pink tax” and prohibits different prices for goods based on what gender they are marketed to. The bill allows only for price differences in goods when there is a noticeable disparity in quality, production, or time necessary to create the product.

“Over the last two years, the Legislative Women’s Caucus has been working tirelessly to help reverse the devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women, especially women of color,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus stated. “The reality is that these issues existed long before the pandemic, but the pandemic further exacerbated and highlighted the work we need to do to lift up all women, especially low-income women of color, and has given us a greater sense of urgency.”

Newsom stated, “California has the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, but we’re not letting up on our work to ensure all women in our state are paid their due and treated equally in all spheres of life. These measures bring new transparency to tackle pay gaps, end discriminatory pricing of products based on gender and expand supports for survivors of abuse and assault. I thank the Legislative Women’s Caucus for their leadership and partnership in building a more equitable California for all.”

He also signed bills to provide protocols and procedures to aid student victims of domestic or sexual abuse, prohibit eviction caused by abuse or violence, and provide free forensic examinations for sexual assault victims. This news comes only shortly after Newson signed 13 bills to expand and develop abortion protection and reproductive health.

