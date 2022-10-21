Newsmax Splits with Lara Logan After ‘Dine on Blood of Children’ Tirade

Lara Logan’s hot-takes cost her another gig, this time at Newsmax, for saying world leaders want us to eat bugs while they feast on kid blood

Right-wing cable outlet Newsmax has ended its relationship with journalist Lara Logan after the former 60 Minutes reporter remarked in a strange on-air ramble that world leaders “dine on the blood of children,” according to the New York Post.

The incident in question occurred when Logan, an award-winning former war correspondent, was interviewed by Newsmax host Eric Bolling, who anchors a show called The Balance. His first question to Logan was about undocumented migrants entering the United States through the Mexican border in vast numbers.

“God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” Logan responded—although if she’s saying there were nations around since the beginning of time, we can only assume she means Atlantis or something out of the more grounded H.P. Lovecraft tales.

She continued, “And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants. And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. You’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum.”

For viewers who were not, in fact, aware of these burgeoning gods, Logan clarified, “You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches and that, while they dine on the blood of children?”

Logan continued: “Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win. They’re not going to win.”

Newsmax said in a statement to the Daily Beast that it “condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again.”

As a foreign affairs correspondent for CBS in 2011, Logan was gang-raped and nearly murdered by a vile male mob in Cairo while covering that country’s purported “Arab Spring,” which was supposed to be the beginning of a Middle Eastern renaissance. In 2020, Logan expressed her considerable frustration and disgust at what she believes is hypocrisy in the media’s coverage of sexual assault in the U.S. versus how it approaches the same crimes in other, specifically Muslim, nations.

“You can’t have a #MeToo movement standing up for women and righting the wrongs of the past but say nothing about a female journalist who was gang-raped and almost died,” she told Newsweek. She also sued New York magazine for $25 million for a 2014 profile titled “Benghazi and the Bombshell”—which described her public rape on the streets of Cairo as a “groping”—claiming the article was a biased “hit piece.”

That suit was dismissed—with prejudice—by a federal judge in Texas in 2020.

After 2019, Logan left CBS to contribute to Fox News and its streaming offshoot Fox Nation. But she parted ways with Fox, as well as her talent agency, after comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Auschwitz “Angel of Death” Dr. Josef Mengele.

“This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them—he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today