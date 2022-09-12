NYT’s Maggie Haberman Faces Backlash for Withholding Trump Threats

Trump said he simply would not leave office, among other secrets Haberman apparently saved for her book in October

New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman is widely respected for her meticulous chronicling of the machinations of the Donald Trump administration, and the access she gained to the strange collection of behind-the-scenes players—and even Trump himself.

One quote she garnered was Trump’s boast that he simply wasn’t going to leave the White House at the end of his second term.

“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told an aide, according to Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, excerpted by CNN, where she is also an analyst.

Another Trump threat that ended up in the book, which will be released next month, comes when an aide claimed that 45 told a staffer after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, “We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you won an election?”

However, as soon as the CNN excerpt of Haberman’s book containing those incendiary quotes was released Monday, the backlash began, including from several known notable blowhards, as noted by the Wrap. Critics want to know why Haberman held back the information when it could possibly have constituted a national security threat.

“Journalists who write books have a conflict of interest when they withhold valuable information so they can include it in their book, years in the future,” tweeted USA Today opinion columnist Michael J. Stern. “It stinks.”

Not surprisingly, Keith Olbermann took the opportunity to once again convey his constant state of outrage.

“Why didn’t Maggie Haberman report on this in real time? Don’t buy her book. Don’t reward this behavior,” Oregon attorney Amie Wexler tweeted.

However, the rage of the Twittering class not withstanding, it wasn’t that simple.

“Maggie Haberman took leave from The Times to write her book,” a spokesperson for the Times said in a statement to The Wrap. “In the course of reporting the book, she shared considerable newsworthy information with The Times. Editors decided what news was best suited for our news report.”

