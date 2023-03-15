the dynamic duo will hit the air this week, discussing the good, the gritty, and those parts of L.A. that are just impossible to relate to as a transplant

Bryan Bishop and Gina Grad’s respective arrivals in L.A. could be described as a vague bit of kismet. Bishop first came to the city as a USC student in 1996, a self-described “journalism nerd” who once wrote a fan letter to the Editor-in-Chief of The New York Times. Grad came not long after, hoping for some temporary respite from her native Midwestern winters while she explored a possible career in radio.

“I fell so quickly in love with L.A. that I forgot to go home,” she says.

Today, the two of them have about 47 years of combined experience in the city, and, as such, a massive inventory of stories about this town. This week, the former Adam Carolla Show colleagues will start telling some of these stories to the world as co-hosts of the official LAMag podcast, The Gina and Bryan Show.

According to producer Gary Smith, the podcast will be both audio-based and an accompanying YouTube series, with two weekly episodes between 45-60 minutes each.

“What you’re going to get is the experiences of two L.A. transplants who moved from very different places for very different reasons and embraced L.A. as their home,” says the show’s producer, Gary Smith. “There is this idyllic Hollywood sense of what living in L.A. is like. That’s not what we’re going to give.”

Instead, according to Bishop, the non-native “insider-outsider” perspective he and Grad maintain will allow them to explore “what makes this city awesome and troubling.” The lens they peer through will be holistic and well-rounded as a result, he says.

In addition to discussing their own journeys navigating L.A., the two radio veterans will also discuss popular stories from Los Angeles magazine and LAMag.com with the journalists who bring them to life on the page and screen. One of the pod’s early episodes will feature a discussion with investigative reporter Michele McPhee about her blockbuster “Slot Whisperer” feature, which looks at the so-called “Anna Delvey of Orange County” and appeared on LAMag.com on March 2.

“With my own background in journalism,” says Bishop, “I know there is often a lot that doesn’t make the final article.” What’s more, there’s also everything that happens to a story after it has gone to press. “There’s a lot of tentacles to that octopus,” he adds. The podcast will provide a chance to untangle some of those tentacles.

“There’s a balance between finding stuff we can all relate to and finding what none of us can relate to,” adds Grad. For example, what does it look like inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s $64 million dollar mansion? Who else thinks they’ve found the best new taco spot in the city? Beyond this, however, Grad says she’s excited to talk about some of the “grittier” stories as well, those in local communities she and Bishop have most likely been in and out of at some point.

“That’s why I feel so comfortable shining a light on the not-so-good stuff as well as the stuff I love,” she says. “Because at this point, the city feels like family. And you don’t always like your family but you love your family. And I’m a pretty honest person and am ready to talk about all of it.”



