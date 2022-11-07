Never Mind Elon Musk, Twitter Workers Still Hate Jack Dorsey

Although Elon Musk is firing half of Twitter, some in the company reportedly think it’s still all co-founder Dorsey’s fault

With all the hot disdain aimed at new Twitter commander Elon Musk since he finally completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, many at the ailing behemoth are taking a retro approach to their anger, blaming co-founder Jack Dorsey—the 46-year-old former CEO who quit the company one year ago and was the original bad guy in many of the classic Twitter is Ruined narratives—for their latest woes.

“Jack is hated at Twitter,” a source “familiar with the situation” tells the New York Post. “They blame what happened with Elon taking over the company on Jack. Parag [Agrawal, the Twitter CEO Musk just fired] and the board think he is this really bad character.”

Frankly, it’s not clear which of the men the source was referring to, since both Dorsey and Musk are widely viewed as both black hats and white hats, depending on who you’re asking.

Certainly, as far as characters in this saga go, many within and without Twitter saw Musk as a boss-level villain even before he set his squinty eyes on that prize. On the road to takeover, after announcing his intention to have the company, Musk spent a hearty chunk of his spring and summer barraging it with accusations of deceit regarding the number of its users that are actually spam-bots.

Upon takeover, Musk immediately canned not just Agrawal, but also CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety—which was fine, as no one really liked them either, with conservative users taking particular exception to Gadde, who they view as the main interpreter-enforcer of Twitter censorship. But Musk also began making good Friday on his threat to fire half of the company’s 7,500 employees like some mushy, soft-fingered Thanos, resulting in lawsuits from said employees and a pause from some ad-buyers.

And while Right-Wing Twitter is cautiously receiving Musk as its digital Moses (aside from the five percent Musk will reportedly never allow back) and some on Liberal Twitter claim they are fleeing the platform for fear of what Musk will do to it, the anti-Dorsey faction inside the company says you’re missing the point if you don’t see that all of this ultimately went down thanks to the baby-faced mogul with the nose ring and the hobo beard.

“Just look at the stock price before Elon bought it,” the Post source urged. “It was about $37 and had been flat for about ten years. The company hadn’t grown because Jack was gallivanting around on his jet with these models. But nobody wrote about what a disaster the company was because everyone idolizes Dorsey and thinks he’s the next Steve Jobs.”

If you were not familiar with Dorsey’s gallivanting, the paper notes that he has been “linked” to swimsuit models Flora Carter and Raven Lyn Corneil, yoga instructor Kate Greer, fashion model Lilly Cole and Boss Bitch author Nicole Lapin.

Dorsey—who, naturally, is launching another social media company, Bluesky, promising he’s got the free speech thing figured out through a decentralized control arrangement—is also a licensed massage therapist, according to the Post.

Although it could be a leap to associate Dorsey’s apparently enviable social life with the company’s lackluster performance and its pervasive sadness, he also gave some infuriating testimony to congress alongside lifelike Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders in March 2021. He not only refused to answer yes or no to questions regarding Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the rule that indemnifies platforms from liability for content posted by users, and allows companies to moderate that content as they see fit, he also mocked the proceedings by posting a “Yes or No Poll” on Twitter as he was testifying.

Dorsey’s history of greasy answers regarding Twitter’s approach to content moderation as well as corporate responsibility predate the House hearings. His interview with Joe Rogan in February 2019 was so unsatisfying that the podcast champion issued an explanation to his normally dedicated fans and scheduled a followup interview shortly thereafter.

For that second tete-a-tete, Dorsey brought Gadde with him, while Rogan had political Youtuber Tim Pool on to help with the questioning. It did not seem to improve the situation.

But it’s not surprising that questions of company liability left Dorsey flummoxed. Back when Twitter was suing Musk in September for trying to get out of the deal, the SpaceX chief’s private texts were admitted into evidence.

Just before Dorsey cut his last remaining bond with Twitter when he left the board in May, he wrote Musk privately: “Twitter started as a protocol. It should have never been a company. That was the original sin.”

