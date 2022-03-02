Netflix Hits Pause On All Russian Projects

Netflix is taking a pause on all projects and acquisitions from Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine. The streaming giant took a breather in light of current events, Variety has reported.

Netflix was tied up with Russia in several ways, including four original Russian shows on the way. One was a thriller-crime series set in the 90s, directed by the Ivy League-educated wunderkind Dasha Zhuk, whose Crystal Swan was nominated for an Academy Award. The show, in the midst of shooting, has been told to stand down.

The series was the second Netflix series to film in Russia, after Anna K, which finished last year.

Netflix is only the latest entertainment group to impose movie and TV sanctions on Russia.

On Monday, The Walt Disney Company said it would pause all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar’s Turning Red, which had a former debut date of March 10. The same day, Warner Bros. stopped the Russian release of The Batman.

Russian attendees with ties to the government have also been made unwelcome at Cannes, and the Glasgow Film Festival decided to pull two Russian films out of its lineup.

