The Roxy Theater is quickly approaching its 50th birthday. The Sunset Strip icon has been home to thousands of music shows across a variety of genres, from punk and folk to country and reggae and, of course, rock.

To commemorate the occasion, the club has tapped none other than Neil Young, who will return to The Roxy on September 20, 50 years (to the day) after he headlined the venue’s opening night in 1973. The benefit performance is held in collaboration with The Painted Turtle and Bridge School.

In addition to this, The Roxy has tacked on some special events to its fall calendar. Most notably, exhibits at the GRAMMY Museum and West Hollywood Library, which will install Roxy50 activations come this fall.

Fans of the music club can look forward to a September 15 opening for the exhibit at the GRAMMY Museum, kicked off by a special film screening, rooftop reception, and Q&A with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and owner of the club, Lou Adler.

Tony Barnard

After the celebrations, the exhibit will remain at the museum until January 7. Attendees can expect to see rare photographs and Roxy memorabilia, such as the club’s original white piano from “On The Rox” and items from “The Rocky Horror Show,” which made its debut in the States at the venue in 1974.

On the other side of town, the West Hollywood Library exhibit will open September 12 with a reception that once again features Lou, and his son Nic Adler. It will run until May 2024 and features photographs curated by Jasen Emmons.

The Roxy has become a staple of live performances in Los Angeles since it opened its doors in ’73. Welcoming the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Bob Marley, and Brian Wilson, it has etched its name in music history.

“The Roxy is a stamp that says, ‘You made it,'” Rapper and actor Davionte “GaTa” Ganter previously told Los Angeles of the venue. ” If you sell it out, it’s a big deal in L.A.”