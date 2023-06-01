Neil Patrick Harris believes the Los Angeles Dodgers made the right decision reversing their revoked invite to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the satirical drag group active in charitable causes within the LGBTQ+ community, to the team’s annual Pride Night.

In case you missed it, the Dodgers were one of the first sports franchises to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and started hosting their annual celebratory event in 2013, but after Florida Sen. Marco Rubio claimed the sisters was an anti-Catholic group, the baseball franchise retracted their invite causing uproar and backlash on social media; a few days later, the team apologized and reversed the decision.

The openly gay actor believes the new invitation is the right call.

“I think inclusiveness and welcoming people who want to have a good time and have made positive choices to be proud of who they are seems to always be the right call in the end,” Harris told Los Angeles.

Harris continues to champion drag queens in his newest project, Drag Me To Dinner, which premiered last night on Hulu. The format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows portrays two teams of drag queens going head to head to throw the most fabulous, drag-tactical dinner parties. The winning team gets crowned champion by three judges: drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood and Harris.

“Thankfully Hulu has been so supportive, giving us creative license and very few notes,” Harris said. “They wanted Murray Hill to be the host, as did we. They wanted our list of queens to be part of it without hesitation. So there was sort of an unbridled joy throughout the whole process, and I guess I’m grateful that in an election-cycle time of rhetoric and divisiveness that Dragged Me to Dinner happens to exist as an example of positivity and lightheartedness and an opportunity to see drag queens live their best hilarious lives.”

Nonetheless, Harris, who also serves as one of the show’s executive producers, just wanted to create funny and entertaining television.

“Comedy’s tricky on TV. You know, it’s subjective. Some people like dry wit and other people like fart jokes, right? So you have to figure out what level of sense of humor you want, and one of the things I really applaud the drag queens for is their sense of humor,” Harris said.

“When you go to a drag show or hang out with drag queens, they’re sharp, they’re quick, they’re funny, and the audience who watches Drag Race and who goes to clubs have an equally sharp wit, so we wanted to make sure that Drag Me to Dinner felt as loose as it would be if you were at a bar, but also as sharp as it would be if you were actually a fly on the wall,” he added.

So what does Harris require for hosting the perfect dinner party?

“Well, you want to have seasonal cuisine and you want to have an icebreaker of some sort, a game, some theme would be helpful, background noise is always good,” Harris said. “No one likes a quiet party. My secret sauce is including my husband David, who makes every party an event and then he gets to do all of it and I just get to smile and say, ‘Yep, it was a good time.’”