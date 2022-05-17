Neil Patrick Harris is Sorry About that Amy Winehouse Corpse Platter

“It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now,” the actor said about the platter he served at a 2011 Halloween party

Neil Patrick Harris has left a bad taste in some people’s mouths after an image of a meat platter made to look like the corpse of Amy Winehouse from his 2011 Halloween party resurfaced online.

The How I Met Your Mother alum told Entertainment Weekly that the macabre edible display was served at a Halloween-themed party he and his husband David Burtka hosted in October 2011, just three months after the British singer tragically died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.

The platter depicted a decaying, bloodied version of the singer lying on an autopsy table, complete with her iconic beehive updo and a peek of some of her tattoos. A cigarette hangs from her mouth alongside a small card titling the platter “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse,” which explained that the wretched repast consisted of “beef ribs, pulled pork, chicken sausage in a spicy BBQ sauce,” according to Buzzfeed News.

Now, more than a decade later, Harris is apologizing for the insensitive image of Winehouse, which reignited the obligatory backlash on social media.

“It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now,” Harris said in a statement to EW.

He added, “Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

The photo of the disturbing display was originally shared in a now-deleted Twitter post by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita, who attended the party, Buzzfeed News reports.

Harris had apparently been called out about the image in the past, but once the image resurfaced online last week, people didn’t hesitate to pile on their disdain for the five-time Emmy-winner’s actions.

One person tweeted: “I don’t care if it was 10 years ago, Neil Patrick Harris getting an “Amy Winehouse’s Corpse” meat platter 3 months after her tragic death is so disturbing. That’s someone’s daughter, friend, loved one, and is undeniably her.”

I don’t care if it was 10 years ago, Neil Patrick Harris getting an “Amy Winehouse’s Corpse” meat platter 3 months after her tragic death is so disturbing. That’s someone’s daughter, friend, loved one, and is undeniably her. — ji ☁️ (@justmeji) May 16, 2022

Another person wrote: “the way amy winehouse was treated before and after her death is so insanely disgusting :/ she deserved so much better. also fuck you neil patrick harris”

the way amy winehouse was treated before and after her death is so insanely disgusting :/ she deserved so much better. also fuck you neil patrick harris — monster high girl (@altaphrodite) May 14, 2022

“The casual misogyny of gay men like Neil Patrick Harris never surprises me. What would posses anyone to want to make a cake in the image of Amy Winehouse’s corpse as a joke? She died tragically and this is comical to who?” said another Twitter user.

Others defended Harris, arguing that the ghoulish edibles were merely a joke.

“The whole Neil Patrick Harris Amy Winehouse thing just shows how bored & pathetic some people are. They’ll bring up something from a decade ago just to pretend like it’s the worst thing ever. Is it in bad taste? A little. But it’s just dark humor for christ sake get over it,” one user tweeted.

The whole Neil Patrick Harris Amy Winehouse thing just shows how bored & pathetic some people are. They’ll bring up something from a decade ago just to pretend like it’s the worst thing ever. Is it in bad taste? A little. But it’s just dark humor for christ sake get over it. — Josh (@SuperNeonZJ) May 14, 2022

Another fan wrote: “So Neil Patrick Harris apologized for an 11 year old Amy Winehouse joke. Talk about grave digging to bring up something so old. Might as well bring the corpse back up with you since you’re already down there.”

So Neil Patrick Harris apologized for an 11 year old Amy Winehouse joke. Talk about grave digging to bring up something so old. Might as well bring the corpse back up with you since you’re already down there. — jordan snyder (@jsnyder92) May 17, 2022

