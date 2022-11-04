Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off 50 Percent of Twitter Workers

Big-spender Elon Musk is reportedly going fire half of Twitter and, needless to say, work-from-home privileges are over

One week into his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has concrete plans to lay off nearly half of the employees at his social media monster, according to Bloomberg.

Musk plans to lay off 3,700 employees of Twitter’s approximately 7,500 workers, according to anonymous sources. Musk plans to inform the employees about the mass firings on Friday.

The remote work program will be also be over, with Musk’s new army called back to the office.

Twitter has not confirmed the layoff plans.

There have been other, and more severe, rumors of layoffs—which Musk has indicated would happen long before he owned the company—as Musk closed in on the sealing the deal last week. Reports surfaced that Musk would cast out 75 percent of the workforce, leading Musk to tell Twitter employees that that was untrue.

Musk has always been honest about enacting employee bloodbaths, in a June Q&A with company cogs, Musk said Twitter needed a “rationalization of headcount,” adding ominously: “Anyone who is a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile at Twitter HQ, staffers are in the dark officially as leadership goes silent on any and all communication since the deal was closed, reports the Washington Post.

Unofficially, backchannels are on fire. “[Employees] have read about Musk’s dramatic plans to overhaul the company via media reports, Musk’s tweets, back-channel private chats and Blind.”

They learned about the layoffs, their number and time not from Bloomberg but from Blind, the anonymous workplace gossip site.

Also, in this brave new world, they count on their new overlord’s personal Twitter account to keep them informed. Musk has been releasing major announcements through Twitter (appointing himself chief exec, discussing the plan to charge $8 a month for a verification checkmark, a content moderation council, and new features). Employees are taking him at his word.

“On the company’s Slack boards, employees have been posting Musk’s tweets about new features, asking whether they should begin working to implement them or continue standing by, according to another employee,” reports the Post.

So while Musk promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hells cape,” it seems he has created one inside right inside his brand-new company.

