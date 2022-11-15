Elon Musk Now Wants His Twitter Employees’ Lunch Money, Too

World’s rich man Musk calculated that free food at HQ cost a fortune, but others say that once again he’s got no idea what he’s talking about

Table scraps are scarce for those Twitter employees who survived the company takeover at the hands of SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk.

After axing half the company’s 7,500-person workforce, the newly self-installed CEO (who, some say, accidentally forced the $44 billion purchase he never actually wanted on himself through his own endless, insufferable hubris and need for attention) snatched away the free meals available at Twitter’s HQ in San Francisco, hungry to grab what he somehow estimated to be a $400 per-worker lunch savings bonanza, according to the New York Post. That’s $13 million a year, says Musk.

The baby boss started musing defensively on Twitter about snack costs after the New York Times published a story about the days surrounding the takeover of the questionably-valued company containing the line, “Mr. Musk plans to begin making employees pay for lunch — which had been free — at the company cafeteria.”

Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in past 12 months is >$400. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

A Twitter employee who had quit responded that she used to run the food program and that Twitter kibble actually cost $20-25 per day per person, not $400.

“This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk,” tweeted Tracy Hawkins, Twitter’s former vice president of work transformation. “For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices.”

Musk did not agree. No one was even in the office to eat this mush, he complained.

“False,” he wrote on Twitter. “Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building.”

False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

This is not necessarily about Musk working out his issues of being excluded from the cool kids’ tables at school cafeterias year after year—sort of like the time Joe Rogan got him to smoke weed on his podcast, despite Musk being the richest human on earth, who also owns spaceships.

Musk has already warned his cringing minions to expect even less when it comes to perks, and respect.

