Musk Denies Affair with Google Founder’s Wife, Claims No Sex ‘in Ages’

Elon Musk denies a dalliance with his friend’s wife, lamenting via tweet that he hasn’t dallied with anyone, anywhere in forever

The richest man on or near the planet, Elon Musk, allegedly had a short-term affair with the wife of his longtime pal, Google founder and eighth-richest guy Sergey Brin, according the Wall Street Journal. The fling, which was reportedly flung in December 2021, caused Brin to file for divorce from his wife Nicole earlier this year and also resulted in a falling out between the dueling Don Juans.

However, Musk has denied the story in various and vehement ways. About 11 hours after the WSJ story went online, Musk tweeted: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Per TMZ, he added that he’d seen Nicole, Brin’s wife, just “twice in three years, both times with many other people around… nothing romantic.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Musk backed up his assertions in the replies by saying he worked “crazy hours” and had no time for “shenanigans.” Doubling down, he replied to one user that he hadn’t even had sex “in ages (sigh).”

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Maybe not quite ages. In November, the Tesla and SpaceX king welcomed a pair of twins he sired with an exec at his other company, Neuralink, though of course we have no specific details regarding the mechanics of that particular interface.

However, prolific impregnation seems to be a hallmark of the Musk dynasty.

Musk’s father, Errol Musk, told British tabloid The Sun on Saturday that his genetic proximity to his billionaire son has made him a hot commodity.

“I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women,” said the 76-year-old South African engineer. But why, elder Musk? “Because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’”

The company hasn’t offered to pay him anything, aside from perks like first-class travel and accommodations. But Errol, who has seven offspring to his son’s nine, seems dangerously close to taking the offer, saying, “Well, why not?”

Younger Musk is knee-deep in business and personal complications, only some of which involve women and children. He faces a trial over his wish to withdraw his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, with a court date set for October in Delaware.

