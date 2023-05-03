Moxy and AC Hotels Debut in DTLA

The new 37-story hotel tower across the street from Crypto.com Arena has its grand opening this week

Perched above Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center along Figueroa Street are the new Moxy and AC Hotels, which will hold a grand opening celebration on May 4, after years of construction.

Although the Moxy brand has 35 locations across the country including San Diego, Chicago, Boston, Miami and six in the New York City area, this is the first in Los Angeles. Mitchell Hochberg, President of the property’s developer, Lightstone Group, said it was time to bring the Moxy and AC concepts to L.A.

“Moxy and AC provide two distinct hotel experiences under one roof, allowing travelers and locals alike to choose their own journey, while giving each the opportunity to enjoy the amenities of the other,” Hochberg said.

The hotels occupy two 37-story towers that sit atop an eight-story podium wrapped in a 15,000-square-foot live LED screen—said to be the largest 3D billboard on the west coast—at the corner of Figueroa Street and Pico Boulevard. The towers are clad entirely in glass, allowing nearly all guest rooms to enjoy views of L.A. from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Designed by the Gensler and Yabu Pushelberg architecture and design firms, the hotels offer 727 guest rooms, 12 dining and entertainment options, including Level 8, a collection of restaurants, bars, and lounges from Mark and Jonnie Houston of Houston Hospitality (Good Time at Davey Wayne’s, Black Rabbit Rose, Break Room 86, Harvard & Stone, La Descarga) which will highlight the neighborhood’s diverse cultures and cuisines plus a Miami-meets-Copacabana pool deck.

Venues at Level 8 are scheduled to open this summer and include Maison Kasai, a French-Japanese teppanyaki restaurant; Lucky Mizu, a seiro mushi restaurant; Qué Barbaro, a South American–inspired live fire grill opening onto poolside dining; Golden Hour, a poolside rotating carousel bar; Sinners y Santos, a cathedral-inspired nightlife venue with DJs and immersive performances; Mr. Wanderlust, a piano bar and jazz lounge; Mother of Pearl, an alfresco Baja-style oyster and ceviche bar; and Brown Sheep Taqueria, a classic taco truck with a modern twist.

Moxy also offers Bar Moxy, an energetic lobby bar, and an all-day Bluestone Lane coffee shop. Guests can take Easy Rider–style selfies on a retro-style motorcycle and sidecar. AC Hotels has its own AC Bar and Lounge and La Lo La Rooftop, a terrace on the 34th floor serving tapas and specialty cocktails with views to the Hollywood Hills. For an introductory period, rooms at the Moxy start at $199 a night and AC rates begin at $219.

“We designed Moxy Downtown LA through the eyes of a desert nomad, combining Moxy’s distinct and playful brand ethos with the adventurous spirit of California. The interiors are sexy, irreverent, and playful, with references to biker culture, desert reptiles, and the gritty romance of the open road,” said George Yabu. “The new AC Hotel Downtown L.A. is designed to resemble an artist’s studio. We envisioned the interiors as a creative space for a traveling artist, bridging the Spanish roots of AC and the Hispanic heritage of Southern California,” added Glenn Pushelberg.

Amenities at the property include a 24-hour fitness center with Pelotons and state-of-the-art equipment; laundry and dry-cleaning services; co-working spaces for guests and locals, and more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Moxy and AC hotels, 1260 S. Figueroa Street, DTLA.