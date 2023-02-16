With a view of the iconic Hollywood sign, the property has served as a location for many films, from to ”Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” to ”Charlie’s Angels”

Commonly known as “The Stilt House,” this midcentury one-story home located in East Los Angeles seems to balance on a stork’s legs above the city—but in exchange for that precarity, the property, featured in many iconic movie scenes, offers panoramic views that sweep from the Hollywood sign to Catalina Island. And it has just entered the L.A. real estate market at $1.6 million.

If it sells for that asking price the owners will have made a killing by biding their time. The property hasn’t been on the market in 20 years when they purchased it for $289,500.

And this gem has been a location scout’s dream for decades, playing a supporting role in many Hollywood films—from Brian d Palma’s 1984 masterpiece, Body Double, through Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in the mid-80s and the 1995 Michael Mann-helmed crime drama Heat, starring Robert de Niro and Al Pacino. It also featured in other hits, like Lethal Weapon 2 and Charlie’s Angels,

In one unforgettable scene in Heat, de Niro’s character finds Danny Trejo (playing himself) lying on the floor of the iconic Dodds Circle house, beaten within an inch of his life. With a gunshot to the head, de Niro puts him out of his misery.

The actual location manager for Heat, Lori Balton, told LA Taco the fake blood oozing out of Trejo’s head left a stain that the production couldn’t remove. “I find that shocking because we really pride ourselves in leaving locations in the same condition find them,” Balton recalled.

Stilt houses, also known as platform homes, became popular in the 50s and 60s as developers sought the means to build on land inhospitable for housing. About 1500 of these homes were created then, according to RubyHome, and many remain around Los Angeles.

These stilt houses weren’t built to the same safety standards as today. During the 1994 Northridge earthquake, 13 collapsed. In 1996, as a result, building codes were updated.

With so many charms, the most obvious at 1219 Dodds Circle must be its view. The 60-foot rear deck covers the city-facing side of the home and offers stunning views of the ocean. The property also combines two parcels, making a street-to-street lot affording owners the opportunity to build a lower level or an accessory dwelling unit.

Amenities include a kitchen set with orange hand-fired tile and appointed with decorative stained glass, KitchenAid appliances, and a wine refrigerator. Outside, there’s a minibar, putting green, enclosed carport, lower deck, and yard.

Architect Richard Neutra, who built 17 stilt houses into the hills of Sherman Oaks between 1962 and 1966, said that not everyone can handle the gentle sway of living in a house balanced atop stilts.

“It takes a certain type to be able to handle it because even from wind there is a certain amount of movement,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1997. “Some people who bought those were sort of pioneering types, but everybody I’ve ever talked to who’s lived in one has been thrilled with it, loved it.”

