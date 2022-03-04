MLB Lockout: What Dodgers and Angels Ticket Holders Need to Know

Here’s what to do if you’ve already purchased tickets to see the Dodgers or Angels play

Major League Baseball has canceled Opening Day, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday that the sport will also scratch several regular-season games for the first time in 27 years because a new collective bargaining agreement between players and owners could not be reached before a management deadline.

The first two series of the 2022 season were supposed to begin on March 31, but with those matchups canceled the season will likely drop from 162 games to 156 games. The news has left many Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels fans wondering when the games will begin—and whether their pre-purchased tickets are still valid.

Here’s a breakdown of everything Dodgers and Angels ticket-holders should know about the upcoming season, how to request a refund, and more.

How the Lockout Affects the Dodgers and Angels

The Dodgers were initially scheduled to open the season on March 31 at Dodger Stadium against the Colorado Rockies. The game would have marked the first Opening Day with a full capacity crowd since March 2019 due to the COVID pandemic, NBC Los Angeles reports. In addition to this game being canceled, the Dodgers three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks was also slashed.

The lockout also prevents the team from signing free agents such as Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, and Joe Kelley, who are still on the market, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Meanwhile, the Angels are scheduled to start the season with an away game against the Oakland Athletics. Their home opener, set for April 7 vs. the Houston Astros, has not been canceled.

What to Do If You’ve Already Purchased Tickets

The cancelation of the Dodgers’ first two home series has affected thousands of ticket holders, but Angels fans have not been impacted, a ticket representative said Thursday.

For those who have already purchased tickets for Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, their tickets will be valid for the first home game of the 2022 regular season, NBC reports.

As for the other six games of the team’s first series, the Dodgers sent an email to season ticket holders on Tuesday giving them the option to receive either a refund or a future credit. A refund will take roughly two weeks to process after the selection deadline, officials said, and a credit can be used for any future Dodgers ticket purchases.

Ticket holders have until March 7, 2022 to make their choice, otherwise the value of their tickets will automatically be credited to their account.

Fans who bought tickets from third-party vendors such as StubHub, VividSeats, and SeatGeek have been urged to direct refund requests to the vendors themselves.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.