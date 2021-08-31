After Stepping Down as Host, Mike Richards Is Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Too

Sony Television Pictures said ”disruption and internal difficulties” were behind its decision to ditch the producer and one-time host

Game show vet Mike Richards’s tenure at Jeopardy! has officially come to an end. Sony Television Pictures announced Tuesday that he will no longer executive produce either the beloved quiz show or Wheel of Fortune.

The news comes just three weeks after Richards was named permanent host of Jeopardy! and a little more than a week after he stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement due to a series of controversies, including comments he made on his podcast The Randumb Show. Some of the statements that dogged Richards included calling his cohost, onetime trade show model Beth Triffon, a “booth ho” and “booth slut,” and saying her friends were “really frumpy and overweight.” Richards also irked some folks by frequently praising “the average white guy host.”

When Richards initially resigned, Sony was supportive of keeping him in the EP role, but that’s since changed. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at ‘Jeopardy!’ it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” a Sony executive, Suzanne Prete, wrote in a memo to staff, according to the New York Times. “That clearly has not happened.”

But this isn’t the last Jeopardy! fans will be seeing Richards: the week’s worth of episodes that he recorded during a single day of filming before he quit the hosting gig are expected to air during the week of September 13.

In the meantime Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, whose past statements have also managed to generate controversy, is expected to remain temporary host of Jeopardy! while Sony searches for a permanent host.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.